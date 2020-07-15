Behold the LEGO 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System set in its modern 8-bit glory

It's a great time to be a gamer from the '80s and '90s. Recently, LEGO went above and beyond to turn Super Mario into these iconic building blocks, much to everyone's delight. But the company isn't stopping there.

The company officially announced the LEGO 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) as the ultimate callback to one of the most iconic console systems in the history of gaming.

Boasting a mechanically functional design, the new kit will let enthusiasts take a trip down the memory lane, with accurately-replicated elements from the original console.

The 2,646-piece playset includes a controller with a connecting cable and plug, alongside an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature. A flat 8-bit Mario figure will also be featured on the scrolling screen of an accompanying buildable retro TV.

For the most enjoyable interactive experience, the NES set is tailored for compatibility with the Lego Super Mario Starter Course, where fans can scan an action-included brick with LEGO Mario, and have the lovable plumber react to on-screen enemies, obstacles, and power-ups. Ah, gotta love the good old days.

"Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now," said Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, the LEGO Group.

"Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today.

"With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we're letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again - and share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children."

Brick enthusiasts and lovers of the retro genre in Singapore will be able to get their hands on the LEGO NES from August 1, 2020. The building kit is set to retail at $329 and may be purchased directly from LEGO Brand Retail Stores and LEGO Certified Stores.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.