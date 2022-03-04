BenQ releases new Mobiuz gaming monitors including Dying Light 2 collaboration

That spells out 4K resolution, which isn’t necessarily the automatic choice for desktop PC gamers, but you own both a console (or both) and a PC, this might be a convenient compromise if you intend to build a gaming ‘workstation’.

PHOTO: BenQ

The new EX2710U and EX3210U offer 27" and 32" 4K-resolution form factors and feature BenQ’s HDRi tech to boost colour, contrast and intensity while taking into account ambient light. They meet HDR10 and DisplayHDR 600 specs and cover 98 per cent of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panels also sport 600 nits peak brightness, 1ms response times (GtG, MRPT) and 144Hz refresh rate (120Hz over HDMI).

In line with the all-in-one nature of the package, the monitors are equipped with a 2.1-channel treVolo sound system as well as a built-in AI-enabled noise-cancelling microphone.

PHOTO: BenQ

In terms of connectivity, you have two HDMI v2.1 ports, one Displayport v1.4 port, one USB Type B (upstream) and four USB-A 3.0 (downstream) ports, which more or less cover your consoles and accessories.

If you prefer your monitors curved, Benq also released the MOBIUZ EX3210R Dying Light 2 Stay Human Night Runner Edition. The 32-inch 1000R curved monitor has a curvature that matches the shape of the human eye. These limited edition monitors are decked out with Dying Light 2 Stay Human game motifs and come bundled with the game title on Steam.

PHOTO: BenQ

This article was first published in Potions.sg.