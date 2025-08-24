Best fibre broadband Singapore (2025): Singtel vs Starhub vs M1 vs others

Picture this: It's 2025, and you're unwinding at home after a long day, ready to binge the latest episode of Single's Inferno. Just as things are about to get spicy, your Netflix starts buffering, and Theo's face turns into a pixelated mess.

The culprit? Your paltry 1Gbps internet. Gone are the days when 1Gbps was considered blazing fast. Over the past year, Singapore has invested up to $100 million to boost broadband speeds to 10Gbps, while also improving affordability and availability for consumers.

So, if you're ready to upgrade your broadband to stream your favourite shows without interruption, download games, and doom-scroll TikTok — all at once — we've rounded up some of the best plans available just for you.

1. Best 2.5Gbps fibre broadband plans in Singapore 2025 (24-month contract)

The table below summarises how much a 24-month contract would cost you across different providers. Generally, I've listed the prices for 2.5Gbps or 3Gbps plans, but some providers only provide 10Gbps plans-these are noted in the first column below.

ISP Price/month Registration or installation fees Freebies Total cost (2 years)* WhizComms

2.5Gbps $24 $54.50 installation fee 180 days of Entertainment Plus on CAST.SG (worth $36.06) $630.50 SIMBA 10Gbps $29.99 Free – WiFi 7 Router & Home Phone Line

– D-Link WiFi 7 router (worth $399)

–Home Phone Line (worth $25)

– ONU (worth $198) $719.76 MyRepublic 3Gbps $34.99 Free Pay $1/month more for a free D-Link DIR X3000Z Wi-Fi 6 Router (worth $169) $839.76 ViewQwest 10Gbps $30 (first 10 months)

$45 thereafter Free 3 months SecureNet (worth $20.97), 3 months FDNS (worth $32.70), free modem rental (worth $269.97) $930 M1

2.5Gbps $39.90 Free Free home fixed line and 24 months mobile broadband $957.60 Singtel 3Gbps $39.90 Free – Singtel WiFi 7 Router (BE11000) (Tri-band)

– Mobile Broadband (500MB)

– Home Line

– 12 months of Broadband Protect

– 6 months of Amazon Prime

– 3 months of Microsoft 365 Personal

– 1 month of Disney+ Premium

– 1 month of Parental Control Pass

– 1 month of Security Suite Triple Protect

– 1 month of Singtel Home Protect Flexi

– 4,000 yuu Points (worth $20) $957.60 StarHub 3Gbps $39.91 Free TP-Link HB410 WiFi 7 router with Optical Network Terminal $957.84

(updated July 18, 2025)

*The total cost is before 2 "hidden costs"-NLT's service activation charge and FTP installation.

The service activation charge from NLT is $61.04 (inclusive of GST), and is only for new customers activating a new fibre port. This charge is separate from ONT/Router activation. If your home does not have access to fibre broadband yet, you will have to pay for Fibre Termination Point (FTP) installation. You can do a quick search to check if your house is covered at netlinktrust.com. Installing an FTP costs $182.03 for HDB and condominiums, or $333.54 for landed houses. This is imposed by the NetLink Trust (NLT), an initiative led by the Singapore government that manages the infrastructure of Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network (NBN). A few telcos waive the FTP installation fee, such as MyRepublic.

Price is not the only concern when choosing a high-speed internet plan. Honestly, most plans offer similar fundamental features. What makes it interesting is the bundles and packages that cater to different preferences. Let's do a deep dive below.

2. WhizComms 2.5 Gbps fibre broadband plan

Cheap has always been WhizComms' selling point. Whatever the competition charges, they will come up with a plan that is just slightly cheaper.

They offer a 24-month plan for 2.5 Gbps fibre broadband that costs $24 per month-the cheapest in the market. It's basically marketed as a no-frills plan, so there's nothing much to shout about unless you just want your fibre broadband dirt cheap. If 24 months is too long for you, you can sign up for a 12-month contract for $26 per month.

If you need a broadband plan with a wireless router, the cheapest WiFi 6 Router add-on will set you back $109.

It's important to note that both WhizComms plans come with a $54.50 installation fee and a $61.04 NetLink Trust activation fee. These fees are inclusive of the prevailing GST.

On the other hand, they do throw in 180 days of Entertainment Plus on CAST.SG (worth $36.06) for free.

Good for: People who prefer the most no-frills, most economical option.

3. Simba Fibre Broadband Plans

After the rebranding from TPG Singapore to Simba Telecom, the telco lived up to its name inspired by Singapore's 'Lion City' nickname by disrupting the market with aggressively priced offerings.

Shaking things up in the broadband market just like they did for mobile plans, Simba offers an enticing 10Gbps fibre plan for only $29.99 per 30 days. This budget-friendly option promises a better home internet experience with faster speeds. If you get a 2-year contract, they will also throw these freebies in for you:

WiFi 7 Router & Home Phone Line

D-Link WiFi 7 router (worth $399)

Home Phone Line (worth $25)

Device Installation​ (worth $50)

ONU (worth $198)

If you don't want to commit to two years, Simba doesn't enforce a 24-month contract like most other providers. Instead, their minimum contract period for their broadband plans is a year-although you don't get the free router and device installation if you choose this option.

If you get their 10Gbps plan for 24 months, you'll pay a total of $719.76. Super good value.

Good for: Those who prefer a flexible payment and subscription broadband plan.

4. MyRepublic Ultra 3 Gbps Fibre Broadband

MyRepublic currently offers four types of plans. Broadly speaking, they're split as such:

3 Gbps plan for non-gamers (from $34.99/month)

3 Gbps plan for gamers (from $45.99/month)

10 Gbps plan for non-gamers (from $47.99/month)

10 Gbps plan for gamers (from $59.99/month)

The gamer plans look more worth it to me, as their faster speeds and improved high resolution video streaming justifies the price jump. I can't say the same for their basic internet plans for casual entertainment — at $34.99 per month, the no frills 3Gbps Broadband plan is the most affordable option, but is still pricey relative to other providers.

If you need a router, MyRepublic offers this plan bundled with a D-Link DIR X3000Z Wi-Fi 6 Router (worth $169) for just $1 more per month, at $35.99 per month. This is a no brainer if you don't have an existing router.

No matter which plan you opt for, all MyRepublic plans come with:

Free home phone line with unlimited local calls

Free Termination Point installation (worth up to $182.03 for New Customers with No Prior TP)

If you are living in a home with no FTP, you can take advantage of the free FTP installation service, which other providers may charge for.

Do take note that there is a service installation fee of $59.90 on top of the NLT Service Activation Fee of $61.40.

Good for: Gamers who don't want lag and want improved resolution for their gaming experience.

5. ViewQwest 10 Gbps Bundle Plan

ViewQwest doesn't really have the brand name of the big telcos, but they have great value for money if you've set your sights on a 10Gbps plan. Somehow, their 10Gbps plan (which is the only plan they are offering at the time of writing) is comparable in price to that of 2Gbps or 2.5Gbps plans from other providers.

ViewQuest's 10Gbps plan will cost you $30/month for the first 10 months, then the usual price of $45/month thereafter. For a 24-month contract, that'll cost you $930 in total over two years.

Are there any extra fees? Fortunately, ViewQuest is currently waiving both the admin fee ($54.50) and NLT activation fee (worth $61.04). On top of that, they're throwing in these freebies:

Free three Months SecureNet (worth $20.97)

Free three Months FDNS (worth $32.70)

Free Modem Rental (worth $269.97)

Free Delivery

Good for: Those set on a 10Gbps plan-this one is one of the most affordable in Singapore.

6. M1 2.5Gbps Fibre Broadband bundle

At $39.90 per month, the 24-month 2.5GBps fibre broadband plan from M1 comes with a free TP-Link Archer BE230 (worth $199). It's not M1's most affordable plan (they have a $29.90/month 1Gbps plan), but it's better value for money in my opinion as you pay an extra $10 per month for more than twice the speed.

All M1 plans come with these freebies:

Free ONT activation (worth up to $123.41)

Free registration (worth $61.04)

Free home fixed line

Free 24 months mobile broadband (Bespoke SurfValue)

Good for: Users who want an all-in-one bundle combining home broadband with mobile data and a fixed voice line. All fibre broadband plans from M1 come with these benefits.

7. Singtel 3Gbps Fibre Home Bundle

If you're looking for a basic home broadband plan from Singtel, their 3Gbps Enhanced plan at $39.90 per month is the best choice for no-frills internet. It comes with these extras:

Comes with 1 x Singtel WiFi 7 router (Tri-band BE11000)

Home Line

Mobile Broadband (500MB)

4,000 yuu Points (worth $20)

12 months of Broadband Protect

6 months of Amazon Prime

3 months of Microsoft 365 Personal

1 month of Parental Control Pass

1 month of Security Suite Triple Protect

1 month of Singtel Home Protect Flexi

If you ask me, the plan is still slightly expensive even with the subscription freebies — especially since most of them are for 1-12 months only. If you want to continue using them after that period, you're gonna have to pay to stay subscribed.

Singtel's 3Gbps Enhanced plan may not be the most cost-effective solution, but it does come from a reputable and trusted brand. Go for this if you trust Singtel, or if the extra perks appeal to you (limited time as they might be).

Good for: People who appreciate the extra perks (e.g. Disney+, Amazon Prime, Microsoft 365) with their broadband plan.

8. StarHub 3Gbps Fibre Broadband

StarHub's 3Gbps fibre broadband plan is a fairly good value-for-money plan. At $39.91 per month, you also get a free TP-Link HB410 WiFi 7 router with Optical Network Terminal.

Furthermore, StarHub goes the extra mile with free installation and consultation — they'll come by, assess your home layout, and advise you on the best router placement for optimum WiFi performance.

The 3Gbps plan is Starhub's most basic plan, suitable for streaming and other casual entertainment. However, Starhub recommends their 5Gbps plan ($45/month) if you need faster wi-fi for your home office, or their 10Gbps plan ($59.34/month) if you are a gamer and need ultra-fast internet speeds. Here's an overview of their current plans:

Good for: Those who love to stream shows on entertainment consoles at home.

9. Home fibre broadband set-up and hidden costs

As we gear up to upgrade to 10Gbps broadband speeds, ensuring your home is equipped to handle this cutting-edge technology is essential. Here's a look at the key steps and potential costs involved:

Set up Fibre Terminal Point (FTP)

The majority of homes in Singapore would have fibre broadband capabilities by now, following aggressive efforts by NetLink Trust to install the Fibre Terminal Point (FTP) for free. If you missed the boat, you would have to pay for them now.

After securing an appointment with NLT, usually through your internet service provider (ISP), NLT contractors will place FTP at a place of your choosing. The cost is $182.03 for HDB and condominiums or $333.54 for landed property.

NetLink Trust also charges an NLT service activation fee of $61.04, regardless of ISP.

Hidden costs: $182.03 or $333.54 for FTP installation (depending on the property) and $61.04 for NLT service activation fee.

Set up modem and router with ISP

This process is also known as ONT activation, which most providers simply call service activation. Your ISP will connect the modem to the termination point, and your router shares this connection to the entire house, so multiple devices can be connected to the fibre broadband network.

Before deciding on your ISP, look out for hidden fees such as registration and service activation fees. If you want the flexibility to change plans, check that your ISP doesn't impose high termination fees in a bid to lock you down beyond the contract.

Hidden costs: Registration fee, service activation fee (or ONT activation fee), termination fees.

Embracing the Future of Ultrafast Connectivity

With a multitude of ultra-fast broadband plans soon to hit the market, you will be spoiled for choice. From budget-friendly offerings to feature-packed bundles, finding the perfect plan will be key to maximising this game-changing internet speed. Stay informed, compare options wisely, and prepare to embark on an ultra-connected journey.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.