Best free games you can get from an Amazon Prime membership

Any gamer with $3 in his pocket would be hard pressed to sustain his hobby, but with the advent of subscription-based services, gaming is now more affordable for anyone, especially with the addition of bundle packs offering additional titles, bonus content, and other incentives.

How? Amazon Prime Gaming rewards members with monthly free games at a mere $2.99 per month. On top of that, gaming enthusiasts get to enjoy a constant flow of complimentary, limited-time loot in popular games including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Destiny 2 every month, which is good value for money and worth more than the monthly fee.

This is on top of other perks that come with an Amazon Prime membership, such as access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Fresh, and to enjoy the upcoming Prime Day deals.

As the month of May draws to an end, here are seven free indie games to enjoy on PC that span across a variety of genres and play styles. Claim them before their respective end dates, and they are yours to keep forever.

1) A Blind Legend (claim before June 2)

Set in a medieval fantasy setting, A Blind Legend sees players donning the armour of a blind knight who’s on a quest to rescue his kidnapped wife.

There’s an interesting catch to the mechanics, however – unlike conventional games, the action-adventure title will not feature any video graphics. Instead, it relies entirely on audio, and requires stereo loudspeakers or a pair of headphones to kick off the hero’s journey. It’s never too late to be a legend, after all.

2) Beholder (claim before June 2)

This one’s for fans of the dystopian genre. Inspired by the works of George Orwell, Aldous Huxley, and Ray Bradbury, Alawar Entertainment’s Beholder follows the life of Carl, a government-installed landlord in a totalitarian state.

Taking on a choice-based approach, the game allows players to either obey the commands of the Government, or side with the people suffering from the oppressive rule. Choose wisely, for every decision will affect the way the story unfolds, of which there are multiple endings.

3) Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac (claim before May 29)

Weird and bizarre is how La Poule Noire’s Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac rolls. Expect colourful, wacky action as you, as crackpot outcast Edgar, sets out to the city of Boulzac to save his squash (yes, like the plant).

In typical game fashion, however, nothing goes according to plan, and the man soon finds himself at the heart of an unearthly secret. Say hello to whip-smart dialogue, satire, strange humour, and an overall surreal gameplay experience.

4) Faraway: Director’s Cut (claim before June 5)

Put your intellectual prowess to the test with Pine Studio’s adventure game. Faraway: Director’s Cut promises plenty of puzzle-solving moments, as it drops players in a mysterious desert to explore 20 unique temples, find unusual items, and solve perplexing puzzles to reveal all the secrets of the realm.

Brought over from the mobile platform, the PC version includes several new features, such as updated graphics and voiceover effects.

5) Healer’s Quest (claim before June 2)

Comedy isn’t often associated with the role-playing genre, but Rablo Games manages to bring both worlds together in Healer’s Quest. A fresh breath of air from other role-playing titles on the market, it features a blend of humour, cute, charming aesthetics, and customisable elements like karma alignment and skill tree abilities.

The best part? Individuals will finally understand the pain of being a healer, and learn to appreciate them in multiplayer settings. About time.

6) The Blind Prophet (claim before June 2)

“Explore the corrupted city of Rotbork, and brave the Great Evil that lurks within,” reads the description of The Blind Prophet. It sounds just like another generic heroic narrative, but the game is anything but conventional, from its pick of apostle Bartholomeus as the protagonist to the comic book art-style experience.

An intriguing narrative, stitched together with great soundtracks and stylish graphics, makes it a memorable journey.

7) Yoku’s Island Express (claim before June 2)

Pinball mechanics in a side-scrolling platformer? It’s more likely than you think. Villa Gorilla’s Yoku’s Island Express meshes two unlikely genres to create a playful, enjoyable adventure on the island of Mokunama, where the Yoku character is controlled by manipulating pinball paddles to push the ball attached to him, and utilising bumpers, tracks, and ramps along the way.

With a mix of familiar Metroidvania-style elements and novel features, players are in for a (pin) ball of a time.

Indie games have grown to become increasingly popular in recent times, and it’s always nice to see the community receiving the attention and traction that it deserves.

These titles on Amazon Prime Gaming serve as a good entry point into the world of indies, with the varying genres catering to different tastes and preferences.

It’s a great time to explore an Amazon Prime membership because the free-for-keeps perks mean users won’t have to worry about wasting money on an unenjoyable and bland gaming experience, so it’s a win-win situation: More games at zero cost, coupled with other perks like access to Amazon Prime Video, ultrafast delivery on Amazon Fresh, fast shipping and more. If you’re a first-time user, Prime membership is free for the first month, then just $2.99 for every subsequent month.

And should you decide to upgrade your gaming station? Amazon has a dedicated, one-stop Gaming Store catering to all your needs, from console and PC peripherals to a host of other video game titles.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.