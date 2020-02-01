The best games of the last decade are going for below $30 at GameXtreme Tampines

Damn, we’re in a new decade already? It’s insane how quickly the past 10 years have gone by so quickly, and if you’re sad sacks like us, regrets are aplenty.

We’re talking about the remorse over not getting to play the best games of the last decade, of course. Fortunately, GameXtreme, is presenting you the chance to catch up on the best that the 2010s had to offer in a promotion fit for a gamer’s new year.

The homegrown video game retailer has launched a sales event that sees lauded games going for as little as $15 until Jan 7. The only downside is that only cash is accepted during the promotion, while a minor gripe is that the offer is only available at GameXtreme’s Tampines Mall outlet. So lucky you if you live in the vicinity.

For the non-finicky gamers out there, there’s also the chance to get further discounts if you purchase two or three used PlayStation 4 games. And yes, there’re only PS4 titles up for grabs because let’s be honest, Xbox lost this generation’s console wars.

NEW YEAR PROMOTION [DURATION] 11:30-2100 hrs 1/1/2020 - 7 JAN 2020 PURCHASE ANY 2 PS4 PREOWNED GAMES WITH US CAN GET... Posted by GameXtreme.sg on Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Some choice picks that we spotted:

Assassin’s Creed Origins (81 on Metacritic) - $25

Batman Arkham Knight (87 on Metacritic) - $23

Battlefield 1 (89 on Metacritic) - $19

Bloodborne (92 on Metacritic) - $23

Dark Souls Remastered (84 on Metacritic) - $25

Dragon Ball FighterZ (87 on Metacritic) - $35

Devil May Cry 5 (88 on Metacritic) - $35

Dishonored 2 (88 on Metacritic) - $25

Final Fantasy XV (81 on Metacritic) - $25

Fallout 4 (87 on Metacritic) - $23

Horizon Zero Dawn (89 on Metacritic) - $23

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (93 on Metacritic) - $23

Monster Hunter: World (90 on Metacritic) - $23

NieR: Automata (88 on Metacritic) - $25

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (84 on Metacritic) - $29

Resident Evil 2 (91 on Metacritic) - $35

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (86 on Metacritic) - $25

Rise of the Tomb Raider (88 on Metacritic) - $23

The Last Guardian (82 on Metacritic) - $35

Watch Dogs 2 (82 on Metacritic) - $29

We know they’re all cheap as hell, but don’t go crazy grabbing everything off the shelves — especially since there’re some really bad ones that you should stay well away from. Namely, don’t even bother with Anthem, Fallout 76, Rage 2, Star Wars: Battlefront, The Division, World War Z, and Homefront. You’ll thank us later.

