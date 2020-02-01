The best games of the last decade are going for below $30 at GameXtreme Tampines

PHOTO: Facebook / GameXtreme
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Damn, we’re in a new decade already? It’s insane how quickly the past 10 years have gone by so quickly, and if you’re sad sacks like us, regrets are aplenty. 

We’re talking about the remorse over not getting to play the best games of the last decade, of course. Fortunately, GameXtreme, is presenting you the chance to catch up on the best that the 2010s had to offer in a promotion fit for a gamer’s new year. 

The homegrown video game retailer has launched a sales event that sees lauded games going for as little as $15 until Jan 7. The only downside is that only cash is accepted during the promotion, while a minor gripe is that the offer is only available at GameXtreme’s Tampines Mall outlet. So lucky you if you live in the vicinity. 

For the non-finicky gamers out there, there’s also the chance to get further discounts if you purchase two or three used PlayStation 4 games. And yes, there’re only PS4 titles up for grabs because let’s be honest, Xbox lost this generation’s console wars. 

NEW YEAR PROMOTION [DURATION] 11:30-2100 hrs 1/1/2020 - 7 JAN 2020 PURCHASE ANY 2 PS4 PREOWNED GAMES WITH US CAN GET...

Posted by GameXtreme.sg on Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Some choice picks that we spotted: 

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (81 on Metacritic) -  $25
  • Batman Arkham Knight (87 on Metacritic) - $23
  • Battlefield 1 (89 on Metacritic) - $19
  • Bloodborne (92 on Metacritic) - $23
  • Dark Souls Remastered (84 on Metacritic) - $25
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (87 on Metacritic) - $35
  • Devil May Cry 5 (88 on Metacritic) - $35
  • Dishonored 2 (88 on Metacritic) - $25
  • Final Fantasy XV (81 on Metacritic) - $25
  • Fallout 4 (87 on Metacritic) - $23
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (89 on Metacritic) - $23
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (93 on Metacritic) - $23
  • Monster Hunter: World (90 on Metacritic) - $23
  • NieR: Automata (88 on Metacritic) - $25
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (84 on Metacritic) - $29
  • Resident Evil 2 (91 on Metacritic) - $35
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (86 on Metacritic) - $25
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider (88 on Metacritic) - $23
  • The Last Guardian (82 on Metacritic) - $35
  • Watch Dogs 2 (82 on Metacritic) - $29

We know they’re all cheap as hell, but don’t go crazy grabbing everything off the shelves — especially since there’re some really bad ones that you should stay well away from. Namely, don’t even bother with Anthem, Fallout 76, Rage 2, Star Wars: Battlefront, The Division, World War Z, and Homefront. You’ll thank us later. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES