Best headsets for working from home and gaming in 2021

Whether you’re gaming around the clock or have been stuck in a WFH (Work From Home) situation, audio will inevitably be an essential part of your daily routine.

Looking for a good headset used to be a painstaking task, but gaming and tech companies have been progressively upgrading their audio hardware with quality sound systems and they are now widely available and all around the market.

The problem now lies in picking the right one.

So if you’re looking for the perfect audio companion for your Final Fantasy XIV raids or your daily Zoom calls, we’ve selected some of our favourite headsets in the market that’ll prove to be a sound add-on to accompany your day-to-day use.

Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset ($329)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

If you’re looking to game, the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless is one of our favourite options.

The G Pro X Lightspeed has all the qualities of a solid gaming headset and offers ultra-comfort even with long hours of use. It features a well-balanced sound and superb connectivity that can place itself as one of the best premium gaming headsets in the market.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset ($209)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The latest in Logitech’s latest line-up for lightweight gaming headsets, the wireless Logitech G733 is your go-to if you want something more affordable, light and comfortable.

Building on their tech behind the G Pro X Lightspeed, the G733 boasts Logitech’s reputation for super comfortable headsets without fail.

Whether it’s a long meeting or gaming marathon, the G733 feels light to the ears and fits perfectly thanks to its flexible headbands and straps. They even have a K/DA design for fans of League of Legends.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, Logitech also released a wired version of the G733, the G335.

Xbox Wireless Headset 2021 ($149.90)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Own an Xbox and looking for a headset for the console and PC? Well, pair up your console with the ideal audio companion, the Xbox Wireless Headset (2021).

At a more affordable price range compared to the market’s competitors, the Xbox Wireless Headset is an ideal choice for those who want to get their next generation of gaming off on a good start.

Since there aren’t too many options available that can serve as a headset that caters to both your Xbox and PC, the Xbox Wireless Headset offers comfort, decent sound quality, and easy connectivity for a good price.

Razer Barracuda X 4-in-1 Wireless Gaming Headset ($154.90)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

An extremely versatile headset that can cater to all your needs, the Razer Barracuda X 4-in-1 Wireless Gaming Headset is an impressive and well-balanced headset that offers consistent performance, comfort, connectivity, and great audio quality whether it’s for gaming or for work.

The detachable microphone might also be a plus for those who just want to stick to its minimal outlook and use it to wind down their evenings with some music.

At only $154.90, the headset is affordable and provides users with the reliability they’re looking for.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless ($239)

PHOTO: Twitter/SeasonsGala

One of the most iconic and renowned headsets in the market, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless provides your gaming or remote work needs with clear communication and impressive sound quality.

The HyperX 7.1 Surround Sound also offers a well-rounded audio immersive experience for your competitive gaming sessions, meetings, and even movie nights.

The noise-cancelling microphone and built-in mic monitoring are great features that could improve your overall remote work experience during your Discord chats or Zoom calls.

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless ($349)

PHOTO: SteelSeries

SteelSeries’s Arctis line-up has always been known to be one of the market’s best gaming headsets, offering comfort and audio clarity. The Arctis 9 is the top of the line model that features a Discord-certified noise-cancelling microphone and lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity.

The Steelseries Arctis 9 is compatible with PC and the PlayStation, and it also comes in another edition, the 9X for Xbox users.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset ($430)

PHOTO: Bose

A two-in-one gaming headset, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is a noise-cancelling gaming and lifestyle headset that you can slip on for hours with comfort.

What makes the Bose QuietComfort 35 II special is its unbeatable audio quality and versatility, the Discord and TeamSpeak-certified detachable boom mic make the headset a portable audio haven whenever you’re home or on the go.

While the headset does come with a steeper price tag, the overall quality and experience it offers make it a valuable buy.

JBL Quantum One ($369)

PHOTO: JBL

For gamers with a higher budget, a level up from the JBL Quantum 400, the Quantum ONE is JBL’s premium gaming headset that offers an ergonomic design and active noise cancelling.

Besides being optimized for PC, the headset also comes with an audio jack that you can use for your Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. It offers a comfortable gaming experience and delivers an immersive sound with its Hi-Res 50mm drivers.

So if you don’t mind the loud aesthetics, the Quantum ONE is definitely a considerable option for gamers.

Sennheiser x EPOS GSP 602 Wired Gaming Headset ($349)

PHOTO: EPOS

A collaboration between two audio giants, Sennheiser and EPOS, the GSP 602 is a dedicated gaming headset that offers quality sound, comfort, and a sleek look.

While the GSP 602 doesn’t have ANC, it does provide impressive sound isolation besides its bass and frequency response for your action-packed games.

Sporting its unique thick brown leatherette-covered pads, the headset can sit comfortably on your ears even with long hours of use, be it for gaming or for work.

Whether it’s purely for gaming or a mix of both worlds, we hope these headsets that we’ve selected for you will help your shopping experience and give you the audio escapade you were looking for.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.