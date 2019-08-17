Best power banks to bank on in 2019

In this era of battery-guzzling smartphones, portable chargers and power banks have moved from a convenience factor to a necessity.

On average, most of us require 2 charges of our phones if we are using it regularly throughout the day. Power banks not only give us the ability to continue using our phones while charging, but it also provides mobility that normal wall-plugged chargers cannot.

In this guide, we list the best portable chargers you can find in 2019.

Be it for the student who wants to add more playtime on his phone, or the techie who needs a portable power plant to feed all of his/her devices, we have got you covered.

Choosing the Right Bank

Admittedly, most of us do not read about all power bank features before buying. We simply get for the "nice enough" one at Challenger and pray it works. But choosing an appropriate power bank can resolve many frustrations in the future.

For example, you would not want to buy a power bank that does not have fast charge if your phone does. We break down the key features you should look out for when purchasing your power bank.

Capacity

The capacity of a power bank is how much juice it can hold. You can find one anywhere from as low as 2000 to as high as 50,000 mAh (milliamp hours).

How much capacity you need would depend on how often you need to charge your devices and what devices they are. If you are looking to use it with laptops and tablets, opt for those above 20,000. Of course, you may still want to get a larger capacity one just in case. The bigger the better right?

Fast Charging

This is pretty straightforward, if your phone is compatible with Fast Charging, get a charger that has it too. It will save you a lot of time.

There is a great deal of technical jargon for Fast Charging, don't bother with those. Just check what volt/Fast Charging type your phone is capable of and get a power bank that fits.

Size and Weight

One of the most overlooked features for a power bank, the size and weight of your charger should definitely be a key point to consider.

As you will have to carry around your power bank the whole day, a lightweight yet powerful power bank would really help. And if you prefer carrying smaller bags, a huge power bank would simply take up too much space.

Amount of Ports

If you own a power bank more than 5 years ago, you would understand the pain of having only one available port.

Having multiple ports will allow you to charge multiple devices at once through advanced circuitry, tablet, phones, laptops etc. It may not be a big deal, but would definitely be a nice touch.

Best Power Banks of 2019

We've compiled power banks manufactured by trusted manufacturers that are safe and efficient for your everyday use.

Best in Class: ANKER Power Delivery PowerCore+ 26800 (S$139.90)

PHOTO: Anker

Starting off the list is the Anker Power Delivery PowerCore+ 26800. A well-established name within the power bank circuit, Anker has been listed as a top favourite brand for power banks.

A sleek, simplistic looking power bank, the large capacity of this charger powers up 7 full charges on your smartphone. The two USB ports allow up to 5V/3A fast charging and an accompanying USB-C port for compatible laptops. This portable charger is also compatible with a Nintendo Switch which is great for the gamers out there!

Albeit a little heavier than others, this is still a great power bank to start with. But if you own a Samsung, you may want to get this version instead, as it comes with the compatible Qualcomm Quickcharge.

Sadly, the version sold in Singapore does not have the high-speed wall charger included, so you will have to source an external USB-C wall charger or just charge via the USB-C cable provided.

Best for Techies: MAXOAK 50,000mAh 6 Ports Portable Charger (S$327.75)

PHOTO: Maxoak

This is less of a portable charger and more of a power generator. The MAXOAK 50,000mAh Power Bank can accommodate charging an entire family's smartphones all at once, and for multiple times.

With 6 ports of differing outputs, the MAXOAK is built to work with various types of devices, from smartphones to laptops. Do check which laptops the power bank work with as MAXOAK has specified that it is not compatible with MacBooks.

If all you want is a portable charger for your smartphone or tablet, we recommend skipping this.

The size alone is a huge obstacle, much less its weight. However, if you are someone who uses a lot of devices or are planning a work trip with your colleagues, the MAXOAK 50,000mAh Power Bank may just be what you need.

Best for Price: Xiaomi Mi 20,000mAh Power Bank (S$49.00)

PHOTO: Xiaomi

It comes as no surprise that a Xiaomi item once again appears as a top-choice budget product. After all, the company has been heavily investing in different tech sectors (true wireless earbuds etc) and dominating the industry with its low price points.

The brand, formerly associated with lower-end hardware, has significantly stepped up its game in the past decade, and this power bank is proof of it.

It features a Texas Instruments control chip which gives the power bank great recharge time, a mere 3 hours to fully recharge your power bank. Along with the improved chipset comes additional layers of circuit protection which is usually only seen in pricier hardware.

The two USB ports are compatible with a wide variety of phones and adjust its output accordingly, up to 5.1V/3.6A combined, with a single output at 2.1A.

It, however, charges slower than other power banks as a single output only maxes out at 2.1A, our only gripe with the product. Design is also rather lacklustre, but honestly, at this price point, who cares about looks?

This is a great product and testament to Xiaomi's dedication to improving product quality.

This article was first published in Shopback.