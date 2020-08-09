Best SIM-only mobile plans for light, moderate, and heavy data users

The SIM-only, mobile plan war is now in full swing.

Gone are the days when fixed mobile plan contracts by Singtel, StarHub, and M1 locked you in for a period of 12 - to 24-months with no way out except by paying a hefty early termination penalty.

How did they attract you to sign up with them? The main tactic was to dangle the latest smartphone at an attractive upfront “discount” – provided you re-contract with them, locking you in again for another 12 - 24 months.

Obviously, it wasn’t really a discount – the cost of the smartphone was really just spread out over monthly instalments.

Entry of new players flood the market

The three latest mobile virtual network operators (MNVOs) to join the battle are redONE (through StarHub’s mobile network), ViViFi (SingTel’s mobile network) and Grid Mobile (a new joint venture between SingTel and ST Telemedia),

Add these three to the ranks of My Republic, Zero, Circles.Life, Zero.1 and TPG, and suddenly, a myriad of flexible smartphone plans at attractive rates are now available, with no lock-in contracts. These are commonly referred to as SIM-only contracts.

This means consumers are now spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the most affordable and cost-efficient mobile plans for their needs.

This has forced the traditional incumbents — StarHub, M1 and Singtel — to also up their game, and in the first half of 2019, all three have launched their own version of SIM-only plans to try and regain market share.

The other major game disruption in the mobile telco wars is the emphasis now on data — SMS is a thing of the past, so are calls made over land lines.

All you need is a stable wifi or data connection and you can talk long-distance, message and even do video calls, for free, through chat apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, WeChat… and the list goes on.

Add to this the ubiquity of streaming services like Spotify, Netflix and YouTube, as well as online gaming, and you’ll understand why data is now so critical to your mobile plan.

So which SIM-only, no contract mobile plans are best in the market right now? It depends on how much data juice you need.

Decide if you are a light, moderate, or heavy data user and check our comparison price plans below.

What is a SIM-only plan?

A SIM only plan offers a package of data, talk time, and SMSes at a fixed monthly cost. SIM only plans are postpaid plans, and function much like traditional mobile phone contracts.

The main (and most important) difference, however, is that you are not locked into a minimum contract period, and you are free to switch telcos or mobile plans as and when you wish with no penalty.

Which is the best SIM-only plan?

The best SIM only plan really depends on how much data you need. Check your previous telco bills or the data tracking app on your handset to see how much data you use on average each month.

Also keep in mind how much talk time and SMS you use monthly before picking the most suitable SIM only plan for your needs.

Which is the cheapest mobile plan?

It’s hard to beat Circles.Life’s $0/month Flexi Plan if you’re looking at the absolute cheapest. The $0/month plan offers more 1GB of data, 30min talk time, and 10 SMS. The catch is that if you exceed 1GB data a month, you’ll need to top up your data plan, starting at $6 for an additional 1GB of data.

Is a SIM-only plan better than a fixed contract?

Not necessarily. The main advantage of a SIM only plan is that you are not locked into any telco for a minimum contract period. However, SIM only plans come with, well, the SIM card only.

So if you need a new handset, telcos like StarHub offer attractive discounts for 12- and 24-month contract plans. Research handset prices before you commit to either SIM only or contract plans.

How much data do you need?

According to a 2018 study by Info-comm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Singapore residents consumed an average of 2.7GB a month — up nearly 23 per cent from 2.2GB a month the previous year.

Of course, if you spend a lot of time on your phone to play mobile games, stream a lot of music on Spotify or movies via Netflix, or have a lot of real-time video chats, your data consumption is going to shoot up.

The best gauge is to check your recent telco bills on the amount of data juice you use on average per month. To save on data, you can also log on to Wifi networks wherever possible or download the music or video content on Wifi and then consume it offline.

What is a MVNO?

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) “rent” bandwidth and access to network services on the infrastructure lines and network from incumbents SingTel, M1 and StarHub at bulk wholesale rates.

It then sets retail prices and packages accordingly, taking into account download speeds as well as network coverage.

What is ‘managed network speed’?

When a mobile plan promises “unlimited data”, check the fine print.

It will usually say something like, “first 3G of data at 4G speed, managed network speeds thereafter” which basically translates to “your internet surfing based on the first 3G of data will be fast but after that, expect both your network coverage and download speeds to become more spotty and slow down.”

Best SIM-Only plan for light data users: RedOne

Provider Data Price Talk Time SMS RedOne 3GB (can be used in M’sia too) $8 100 mins 10 VIVIFI Lite 3GB $8.80 500 mins 20 Zero1 1GB (option for unlimited data at $9.90 (U.P $13.90) for the first 6 months) $9.90 200 mins 200 TPG 50GB + 1GB roaming data (selected countries) $10 300 mins 30 MyRepublic 6GB + Boundless data (slower speed after) $10 (limited time only) 300 mins 300 China Mobile 5GB $15 100 mins (local) + 100 mins (selected countries) 100 RedOne 6GB (can be used in M’sia too) $18 200 mins 20 Singtel 3GB + 2GB Singtel Wifi $20 None None StarHub 5GB + 10GB and weekend data (for first 12 months) $25 100 mins None

1. Special mention: TPG’s $10 XL data plan

TPG, an Australian telco has since fully launch in Singapore with its 50GB plan that costs just $10. Part of this package also includes 1GB of international data roaming at 1mbps for India (excluding Jammu and Kashmir).

2. redOne

Launched in May 2019, redONE’s basic no-frills plan comes in at $8. For that price, you get 3GB, 100 minutes of talktime and 10 SMSes — ideal if you don’t consume a lot of data.

The big plus point of this MVNO is that users have free data roaming in Malaysia and no additional charges for calling and texting Malaysian numbers, making it ideal for those who live, work or visit Malaysia often.

3. VIVIFI

Awkward sounding name aside, VIVIFI is the latest MNVO launched in July 2019, using Singtel’s mobile network infrastructure.

It recently launched its VIVIFI Lite Plan, which is affordably priced at $8.80 and comes with 3GB data, 500 minutes talk time and 20 SMS.

4. Zero1

Due to popular demand, Zero 1 extended its promotion of $9.90/month for Unlimited data. The ‘1GB to Unlimited’ plan allows you to surf the first 1GB at a speed of 4G. Subsequently, it will be at a ‘managed’ network speed. Registration fee is $10.70 and it comes without a contract.

5. MyRepublic

MyRepublic’s Lite Plan offers 6GB + boundless data for $10 per month. It comes with 300 talk minutes and 300 SMSes. However, be prepared for slower connection speeds after exceeding 6GB usage. You can also opt for data boosters or add-ons to suit your needs.

6. China Mobile

Recently launched earlier this month, China Mobile’s $15/month SIM-only plan gives you 5GB data, 100 minutes of local talktime, 100 minutes overseas talktime (mainland China and Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and USA) and 100 local SMS.

With 100 minutes of overseas talktime bundled with this plan, you won’t have to pay extra to connect with your loved ones who do not have data overseas.

Sign-up for a China Mobile line before Sept 30, 2020 and you could get this plan for just $5 (for the first 6 months).

7. SingTel

For $20/month, Singtel offers you 3GB of data for its base plan, plus you get a bonus of 2GB on SingTel wifi every month. Do note that his plan does not come with any contract, talk time, or SMS so it’s a pretty bare bones offer.

8. StarHub

StarHub is waiving all activation charges and contracts for their SIM-Only plans. And you won’t have to pay for Caller Number Display and International Roaming subscription.

This saves you $15.35 every month! Skip the queue and sign up online to get the best deal – 5GB and free 10GB and weekend data (for the first 12 months).

Best SIM-only plan for moderate data users: Circles.Life

Provider Data Price Talk Time SMS Grid Mobile 20GB $17.90 120 mins 50 Circles.Life 20GB $18 100 mins, free caller ID 25 Singtel GOMO 20GB $20 200 mins 200 Grid Mobile 40GB $24.90 200 mins 200 StarHub giga 25GB (can be rolled over to next month) $25 1,000 mins 1,000 M1 30GB + unlimited streaming on Spotify $25 1,000 mins, free caller ID for first 3 months, free calls to 3 M1 numbers 1,000 RedOne 10GB (can be used in M’sia too) $28 300 30 MyRepublic^ 40GB + Unlimited Data $29 400 mins 400 VIVIFI Share 40GB (can be shared at $5.35/mth) $29.90 300 mins 100 Zero1 3GB to Unlimited Data $29.99 200 mins, free caller ID 200 China Mobile 20GB $30 300 mins (local) + 300 mins (selected countries) 300 China Mobile 40GB $50 300 mins (local) + 300 mins (selected countries) 300

Subscribe to MyRepublic’s broadband services and get a bonus of 3GB (making it a total of 43GB per month).

1. Grid Mobile

A joint venture between SingTel and ST Telemedia, Grid Mobile offers 2 affordable mobile plans.

For lighter users: Priced at $17.90/month, this plan gives you 20GB of data, 120 mins of talk time, 50 SMS, free caller ID and incoming calls.

For heavier users: Priced at $24.90/month, this plan gives you 40GB of data, 200 mins of talk time, 200 SMS, free caller ID and incoming calls. In addition, this plan also comes with 1GB worth of roaming data in Malaysia per month.

From now till Aug 31, 2020, sign-up for any Grid Mobile plan and get an additional 10GB worth of data for the first 30 days. What’s more, registration fees (worth $37.45) will also be waived.

2. Circles.Life

For moderate users of data which includes most of us, the best value-for-money plan is Circles.Life, which goes for $18/month for 20GB. The best part is that you can easily and instantly customise your plan via the Circles.Life app.

For this segment, the toss-up was between M1 and Circles Life. While M1 offers an extra 10GB for an extra $7 per month, we think that for most average users, 20GB is more than enough data.

3. GOMO

Singtel’s GOMO package (stands for Go Out More Often) offers an affordable package of $20/month for 20GB. It is slightly more expensive than Circles.Life, but you get an additional 100 mins of talk time and 175 SMSes at only $2 more per month.

So if you make a lot of calls to landlines or fixed lines and still prefer to SMS, then Singtel’s GOMO package might be for you.

4. VIVIFI

Awkward sounding name aside, VIVIFI is the latest MNVO to launch in July 2019, using Singtel’s mobile network infrastructure.

It’s come up with an innovative $29.90 mobile plan (40GB, 200 minutes of talktime and 100 SMSes) which can be shared with up to 9 users at a cost of $5.35 per additional user, per month.

For the first year of use, each additional user gets an extra 2GB to themselves per month. Free caller ID, free incoming calls and SMSes and no registration fees apply to all additional users too.

Users can also top up their plan beyond the 40GB at these rates:

Tier 1: Less than 6GB ($10)

Tier 2: Less than 18GB ($20)

Tier 3: Less than 30GB ($30)

For every 1GB above 30GB, $4.50

This plan is ideal for families with young children or elderly folk who don’t use up much data.

5. StarHub giga

StarHub launched its Giga plan in response to Singtel’s GOMO and M1 offerings. For $25 per month, it offers a sizeable 25GB of data and 1,000 minutes talk time and 1,000 SMS.

If you are looking for something cheaper, there’s another plan that offers 5GB of data, 100 minutes of talk time and 100 SMS for just $10 a month.

What’s different about this plan is that any unused data can be rolled over to the following month, which makes this an attractive plan for those who have irregular usage of data every month.

6. M1

M1’s latest SIM only, no contract offering offers a ginormous 30GB of data for a fixed monthly price of $25.

While it may not be the cheapest at this tier — Circles Life’s $18 for 20GB is tops in that respect — M1’s plan comes with free-flow weekend data, unlimited streaming on music service Spotify, free calls to 3 x M1 phone numbers, 1,000 mins free talk time and 1,000 SMS.

For new-users, M1 is currently offering this plan at $20 for the first 12-months. And if you choose to enter a 12-month contract, you will get rewarded with $100 Qoo10 gift vouchers.

7. redOne

Besides its basic no-frills plan, redONE also offers a 10GB plan for $28 (includes 300 minute talktime and 30 SMSes).

The big plus point of this MVNO is that users have free data roaming in Malaysia and no additional charges for calling and texting Malaysian numbers, making it ideal for those who live or work in Malaysia.

redONE uses StarHub’s mobile network infrastructure to deliver their services. Users have free data roaming in Malaysia, free unlimited calls to redONE users including those in Malaysia and no additional charges for calling and texting Malaysian numbers.

8. Zero1

Zero1’s 3GB to Unlimited Data Bonus 12 plan allows you to surf the first 15GB at a speed of 4G. Although it is an Unlimited Data Plan, be prepared for slower, ‘managed’ network speeds after the first 15GB.

The Unlimited Data is a limited offer for the first 12 months only. As of now, the registration, SIM card and delivery charges are waived for new subscribers.

9. MyRepublic

MyRepublic’s new 40GB data plan is competitively priced at $29/month, making it one of the most value-for-money plan for moderate data users. If you go beyond 40GB a month, you can still remain connected with family and friends thanks to their boundless data.

However, just be prepared for slower network speeds.

10. China Mobile

There are two plans from China Mobile that fall under this category, one priced at $30/month and the other at $50/month. Both plans offer 300 minutes of local talktime, 300 minutes overseas talktime (mainland China and Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and USA) and 300 local SMS.

The only difference is the amount of data it comes bundled with, the $30/month plan gives you 20GB while the $50/month gives you a generous 40GB. So unless you really need the overseas talktime, this plan is slightly expensive when compared to the rest on this list.

For this month, China Mobile is offering crazy discounts on these two plans. Sign-up for one before Sept 30, 2020 and you could save up to $20 off your monthly bill (for the first 6 months).

Cheapest SIM-only plan for heavy data users: Circles.Life

Provider Data Price Talk Time SMS Circles.Life Unlimited $18 (base plan) + $20 100 25 Circles.Life 100GB at 4G $38 (for the 1st year, valid for new users and limited time only) 100 25 Zero Unlimited $49.95 Unlimited Unlimited StarHub* 60GB + Free 10GB + 10GB/day on Sat & Sun (Online Exclusive) $80 500 mins Additional $3 for 500 SMS MyRepublic^ Unlimited data (3GB/day at 4G, managed speed thereafter) $48 Unlimited Unlimited China Mobile 60GB $70 300 mins (local) + 300 mins (selected countries) 300 M1 30GB base plan + Bundle Pack (150GB) $25 (base plan) + $50 10,000 Unlimited

*Bonus fee data and unlimited weekend data is valid for a year after sign-up.

Subscribe to MyRepublic’s broadband services and get a bonus of 8GB (making it a total of 38GB per month).

Circles.Life

Upsize your base plan by paying an additional $20/month for Unlimited data, with the first month free. If you combine it with their current promotional rate of $18/month for your base plan, that means an amazing bargain price of $38/month for Unlimited data!

Circles.Life has also introduced a new plan which offers 100GB at 4G speeds, 100 minutes talk time and 25 SMS for the same price. However, you’ve got to be a new user to enjoy this promotion and the prices goes back to $48/month after the first year.

The only case where this is not applicable is if you’re subscribed to their $0 Flexi Plan. The first 20GB will run at 4G+ speeds, after which the rest of your Unlimited data will be run at ‘managed’ network speeds – but that’s still an amazing deal by a long shot.

Conclusion

With so many SIM-only mobile plans to choose from now, the days of being locked into a contract is now a thing of the past. When choosing a SIM-only plan, consider how much data, talk time and SMS you really need before making the switch.

If you’re switching from a fixed contract to SIM-only, take note of any early termination penalties. Generally, the earlier you terminate the fixed contract, the heavier the penalty so calculate if what you’re saving by switching is enough to cover that amount.

For example, if your early termination penalty is $200, and you’re 6 months away from the penalty-free period, your new SIM only plan should be at least $33.40 cheaper per month ($200 divided by 6) than your existing contract plan.

