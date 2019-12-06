Best SIM-only plans for light, moderate, and heavy data users

For years, fixed mobile plan contracts by Singtel, StarHub, and M1 locked you in for a period of 12- to 24-months with no way to switch telcos or plans without paying a hefty early termination penalty.

How did they attract you to sign up with them? The main tactic was to dangle the latest smartphone at an attractive upfront "discount" - provided you sign up or recontract with them, locking you in again for another 24 months.

Obviously, it wasn't really a discount - the cost of the smartphone was really just spread out over monthly instalments.

But thanks to the entry of new players such as My Republic, Zero, Circles.Life, Zero.1 and TPG, a myriad of flexible smartphone plans at attractive rates are now available with minimum lock-in period. This means consumers are now spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the most affordable and cost-efficient mobile plans for their needs. This has forced the traditional incumbents - StarHub, M1 and SingTel - to also up their game, and in the first half of 2019, all three have launched their own version of SIM-only plans to try and regain market share.

WHAT IS A SIM ONLY PLAN?

A SIM only plan offers a package of data, talk time, and SMSes at a fixed monthly cost. SIM only plans are postpaid plans, and function much like traditional mobile phone contracts. The main (and most important) difference, however, is that you are not locked into a minimum contract period, and you are free to switch telcos or mobile plans as and when you wish with no penalty.

WHICH IS THE BEST SIM ONLY PLAN?

The best SIM only plan really depends on how much data you need. Check your previous telco bills or the data tracking app on your handset to see how much data you use on average each month. Also keep in mind how much talk time and SMS you use monthly before picking the most suitable SIM only plan for your needs.

WHICH IS THE CHEAPEST MOBILE PLAN?

It's hard to beat Circles.Life's $0/month Flexi Plan if you're looking at the absolute cheapest. The $0/month plan offers more 1GB of data, 30min talk time, and 10 SMS. The catch is that if you exceed 1GB data a month, you'll need to top up your data plan, starting at $6 for an additional 1GB of data.

IS A SIM ONLY PLAN BETTER THAN A FIXED CONTRACT?

Not necessarily. The main advantage of a SIM only plan is that you are not locked into any telco for a minimum contract period. However, SIM only plans come with, well, the SIM card only. So if you need a new handset, telcos like StarHub offer attractive discounts for 12- and 24-month contract plans. Research handset prices before you commit to either SIM only or contract plans.

BEST SIM ONLY PLAN FOR LIGHT DATA USERS: ZERO1