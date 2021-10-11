Best tech and gaming 10.10 deals on Amazon Singapore

It’s that time of the month again to shop online for the best tech and gaming deals (and some bird’s nest, because it’s on 50 per cent off!).

In case you didn’t know yet, Prime members now enjoy free local and international (from US) shipping with no minimum spend, while non-Prime customers only need a minimum spend of $40 to enjoy free shipping too.

Here are some of our top picks from the 10.10 Sale. More will be added to the list as the sale approaches. Be sure to read on for more ways to save and more geeky recommendations.

Product Discount Original Price Deal Price Apple AirPods with charging case 30 per cent $239 $167 Fitbit Versa 3 - Singapore edition 21 per cent $378 $299 Google Next wifi router 13 per cent $229 $198 Herman Miller Aeron ergonomic chair (graphite in size b) 12 per cent $1,780 $1,588 HUION graphic drawing tablet 20 per cent $369 $295 LEGO 10280 Flower Bouquet 22 per cent $79.90 $62 LEGO Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown - - $65 Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds 41 per cent $318 $188 Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds 28 per cent $348 $250 Spigen iPhone 13 Pro Max Case Ultra Hybrid (Crystal Clear) 30 per cent $21 $15 30 per cent $21 $15 Sportneer massage gun 30 per cent $180 $126 New Moon bird's nest with white fungus rock sugar (6 x 150g) 50 per cent $40 $20

Free Prime membership for 1st month

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

If you are not a Prime member yet, then perhaps now is the time to sign up. With a $2.99/month Amazon Prime membership, you’ll get to enjoy many other perks like free and fast delivery Amazon-wide, and even free international delivery from the US.

There are even movies and TV shows from Prime Video, free monthly games from Prime Gaming and two hour delivery for fresh groceries and household essentials from Amazon Fresh.

If you’re a first time user, Prime membership is free for the first month!

Get $10 Amazon.sg gift card for DBS/POSB cardholders

This deal applies only on Oct 10 itself, so you might want to start looking out for items to make up a minimum spend of $150 using your DBS/POSB card (excluding Visa cards).

A $10 Amazon.sg gift card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase.

This offer will be limited to the first 850 customers only so you might want to act fast when midnight strikes on 10.10.

Best & latest buys from Nintendo

With the all-new Nintendo Switch OLED model’s launch on Oct 8, alongside the long-awaited Metroid Dread game, you might find that Amazon.sg actually has the best deal in town for the standard and special edition of the game.

Or if you prefer something more retro, pre-orders for the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is already up and running for $69 and set for release on Nov 12.

Product Price Nintendo Switch OLED model (white or red/blue) $549 Metroid Dread - Standard edition $65.50 Metroid Dread - Special edition $115 Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda $69 Nintendo Switch Joy-con Controller - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD edition $115

More geeky buys

If none of the items above take your fancy, perhaps you might be in the mood for some VR gaming.

Facebook’s new 128GB Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is out now, and with free shipping from US, there’s no better time to get one. Or if you prefer to go all out more capacity, there is the 256GB version too.

Or perhaps if you are a PlayStation 5 owner, and are looking to expand your internal SSD storage space, Amazon has an extensive range of options to choose from.