The best way to obtain The Callisto Protocol Platinum trophy is to die, die, die

If you are into horror games, then Striking Distance Studios‘ upcoming title, The Callisto Protocol, should already be on your radar. Bringing survival horror back into space and using the latest technology, this game will definitely put players through the grinder when it comes to gruesome deaths.

Thankfully then, you will be getting rewarded for falling victim to the many dangers found in The Callisto Protocol with a shiny PlayStation trophy.

This news comes via an interview done by developer Mark James with IGN Japan, in which he revealed the following tidbit:

“We’re working on our achievements and trophies at the moment, and we actually have an achievement in there for seeing all of the deaths,” James said. “You are gonna die in our game. A lot of people ask how long the game is, and it’s like, how many times are you going to die?

Also, the variables are huge in the way they attack you or you attack them, so you might actually die more or less. Even things like backing into a fan, it’s a mistake and it will result in a death, you’ll have to do that section again.”

Learning from mistakes has always been a key part of the gaming experience, but the hunt for the Platinum trophy in The Callisto Protocol is going to get harder considering the myriad ways one can perish. “We’re not going to reveal the number of deaths at the moment,” James teased. “But I think you’ll have to work hard to do it.”

PHOTO: Krafton

Tough luck if you happened to miss one, and if there’s no chapter select or something similar, it is going to be difficult to achieve the Platinum trophy in The Callisto Protocol.

Whether it be by monsters or the environment, players will definitely have to ready themselves to die, die, and die again when The Callisto Protocol arrive on Dec 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.