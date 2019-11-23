Best wireless mouse and keyboard to complete your home office setup

We all hate wires. And the lesser wires there are in our lives the better. The worst possible place to have wires tangling up your life is right on your table!

As if life wasn't stressful enough, having to deal with all these additional death ropes from your mouse and keyboard will push anyone to the edge.

Enter the wireless mouse and keyboard. Wireless and Bluetooth technology is not new, and we have seen wireless peripherals ever since the early 2000s.

But it is only now that many are fast catching on to the private consumer market because of how convenient it is.

Wired vs wireless

Wireless products, in general, offer much greater mobility in comparison to their wired counterparts. As long as you are within range of your computer, you can type and use your mouse from anywhere. Not only are you able to remove yourself from the table to work, but you can also choose to sit, stand or even lie down while working!

Wired products, on the other hand, is just like the old Nokia phones. Reliable? Definitely. And you never have to worry about battery power, Bluetooth or wireless connection failure and you always know where it is. Price-wise, they are usually the cheaper option and offer better sensitivity.

So why go wireless?

Wireless technology has improved by leaps and bounds ever since its inception. Current generation wireless keyboards and mouse can go up to fifty meters in range! If you ever need to do a presentation somewhere, forget about coiling wires for you simply have to stuff your mouse in your bag and you're good to go.

PHOTO: PC World

For those who are worried about sitting on your office chair for the whole day, that worry will be greatly reduced. You will be free to move around at ease while still finishing your work. We have found it particularly satisfying to use it in a work environment as it gave us the freedom to move around.

Even if you're using it at home, you can enjoy the comfort of your bed while still toggling between your favourite Netflix shows. Now, if we have successfully convinced you to ditch the cables, then read on for some of our recommendations for the best wireless keyboards and mouse!

Best wireless keyboard and mouse of 2019

All the products listed are sold in a package. We recommend these combos as we believe they are easier to choose instead of having to find individual devices and they tend to work better together. Some combos also work with one single receiver, reducing the number of USB ports you need to handle both devices.

Best overall - Logitech MK850 ($139)

PHOTO: Amazon

A popular and favoured brand by many PC enthusiasts, Logitech devices are known for their durability, comfort and reliability. When looking for a keyboard and mouse, your number one criteria barring price should definitely be comforting as your hands will be on these two devices for hours on end.

Next comes reliability. Wireless products can be a little iffy at times so you should definitely go for those with a stable connection to avoid your devices being disconnected often.

The Logitech MK850 combines all of those needs and supplies beyond that by offering great connectivity (up to 10m) and adaptability (both are multi-device and OS friendly!). The mouse even comes with additional side buttons so you can bind more shortcuts to it. At $139, this combo is definitely not the cheapest but will certainly serve you the best.

Best budget - Jelly Comb 2.4GHz Portable Mouse and Keyboard ($35 w/o shipping)

PHOTO: Amazon

Budget often seems to imply that an item is bad and hence the lowered price. But the Jelly Comb Portable Mouse and Keyboard set is here to prove otherwise. For just $35, this compact set has done without a number pad to reduce its size to ⅔ of a normal keyboard and weighs only 240g. The mouse doesn't have any additional buttons for easy navigation, but for its price, the Jelly Comb set sure does its job well!

We recommend this for users who want to work out of the home or office regularly, as the other recommendations may be too huge a hassle to bring out!

Best ergonomics - Microsoft Wireless Sculpt L5V-00027 ($159)

PHOTO: Harvey Norman

Ergonomic devices are usually made with a specific purpose and hence a specially designed outlook. In this case, it is to remove pain and discomfort from prolonged use, even though this does not equate to comfort. In fact, ergonomic keyboards are one of the hardest to get used to as they are not shaped uniformly. But even so, those like this Microsoft Sculpt Series are made for those who are using it for a prolonged period of time and are worried about issues like carpal tunnelling or bent wrists.

If you face or are worried about such issues, we highly recommend going to a PC store and test one of these out! They are really based on your personal preference and you may either fall in love with it or hate it to its core. A product to consider if you suffer from wrist or finger pains easily!

PHOTO: Amazon

Some may call this lazy, others (like me) will call it efficient. The Logitech K780 keyboard with the M720 FLOW mouse allows you to control all your devices seamlessly with a single set up. Connect up to three different devices, computer, phone or laptop, and switch between all three via a simple button press! Reply a message on your phone, type an article on your PC and set up your calendar on your iPad all at once. Both the keyboard and mouse support Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Chrome OS and Android so you do not have to worry about incompatibility.

Even though both items were made to work together, Logitech (for reasons unbeknownst to us) chose to sell them separately. Luckily, the combined prices still match most current market competitors.

We hope our recommendation will help you make up the perfect home office!

This article was first published in Shopback.