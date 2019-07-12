Best Work Laptops for your Business Trips

Finding a personal laptop is pretty easy. Read some reviews, hit the stores or the online stores and pay for whichever fits your budget and serve its purpose the best. But a work laptop for your business trips?

That is a tough nut to crack. Most companies provide you with a work laptop but if you can request for one, or if you have to get your own, there are many factors you will need to take into consideration.

Considering a few occupations and work requirements, we dissect the key factors you need to consider when getting a work laptop and which will be the best for you.

Budget aside, the size, weight, specifications and durability are key considerations of a work laptop. Sure, most laptops can run your basic Office and Chrome perfectly, but work laptops will need to withstand the long journeys, stay juiced throughout the plane ride, maybe even run Adobe software, while exposed to the possible coffee/tea spillage.

The vast amount of options available in the market does not help either. A quick Google search for "work-travel laptops" can return with a hundred different recommendations. So why not let me do my job and give you the best recommendations so you can do your job.

How We Choose The Best (and leave out the rest)

Technically speaking, it would be easy for me to choose the newest laptop, with fab features and sports the best hardware etc. But I know that's not what everybody needs. Some of you may require a simple and compact device to send some emails and run Microsoft apps, while others may need a power-packed laptop that can run heavy presentations and videos, or maybe you just need something with USB-C and HDMI support.

Hence I've chosen to focus on the niche the laptop works best for and break down why they are the best for that category or particular job scope. Hopefully, this guide will be more succinct and relevant than to simply throw a bunch of technical jargon at you!

For the All-in-One: DELL XPS13

We have covered this laptop previously on our most recommended laptops to purchase in 2019, and once again, it has graced our list. The Dell XPS13 looks, feels and delivers professionalism. Long haul flights are not a reason to look shabby in front of your partners or clients and the Dell XPS13 helps you with that.

With a sleek metal shell, the laptop feels sturdy and comfortable in any situation. Slim bezels also allow the display to look larger than statistically stated. The 2019 version also comes with an optional 4K Ultra HD resolution, making it optimum if you have a presentation to show to your client.

PHOTO: Dell

The Dell XPS is not just a pretty looking husk either. I like to call it a compact workhorse. All 2019 versions of XPS13 start off with either Windows 10 Home or Pro. It is also equipped with the latest 8th Gen i5 or i7 Intel CPU, which allows you to run more taxing software like 3D renderers. The SSD, although considered as standard for laptops now, ranges from 256GB to 1TB which is great to store all the files and information that you need.

Additional ports include:

MicroSD Card Reader

USB-C 3.1

Headphone jack

Thunderbolt 3 with display port

Side speakers

At S$1,841 on Amazon, we think the 2019 XPS13 is a rather worthy investment.

For the Designers and Tech Chaps: Apple MacBook Pro 16 Inch 512GB SSD

No laptop recommendation will ever be complete with an Apple MacBook. The design remains with the add-on of a sleek touch bar and the Space Grey colourway. The Touch Bar, though initially snuffed at, should definitely not be undermined. It actually allows the user to operate many commands, functions and shortcuts without exiting any of your windows or toggling between the many desktops opened.