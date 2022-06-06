Beta version of Samsung Health app leaks Galaxy Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, and no Classic model

The latest rounds of leaks bring Samsung fans a little closer to their next smartwatch, ahead of its H2 2022 Samsung Unpacked event.

According to 9To5Google, Samsung is likely releasing a Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The tip-off came from Samsung itself, as these yet-to-release devices were found inside the beta version of the Samsung Health app.

Screenshot of compatible accessories in the Samsung Health beta testing app.

PHOTO: 9To5Google

The leaked list of compatible Samsung Health accessories also had a glaring absence. There was no Galaxy Watch5 Classic listed. Whether the Pro replaces Classic or if it's a change in direction by Samsung remains to be seen.

The placeholder images of the new Galaxy Watch models also hint at the possible design choices for the Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, said 9To5Google. When Samsung leaked the Galaxy Watch4 in the same way previously, it used a Galaxy Watch Active2 image as its placeholder.

9To5Google then inferred that the Watch5 Pro will be the model with a sports-friendly design between the two.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.