Better late than never: The Huawei MateBook 14s and MateBook D 15 go on sale

The Huawei MateBook 14s and Huawei Matebook D 15 2021 edition feature the latest hardware updates.

The new MateBook 14s tips the scales at 1.43kg and sports a 14.2-inch display with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The touch-capable display employs a 3:2 aspect ratio that’s more suited for productivity applications and features a respectable 2520 x 1680 resolution as well.

The LTPS display is comparable to OLED in the sense that it is a step up above standard displays, and LTPS is known for its high resolution and low power consumption properties. You can also cycle between 90Hz if you need the extra smoothness and 60Hz if you want the battery to last longer. The brightness of 400 nits is pretty decent as well.

To complement the top-notch display, the laptop also features Huawei Sound — Huawei’s take on the quad-speaker array.

Like most new Huawei laptops it also supports the MatePad Dual-Screen Workspace feature as well as easy pairing with Huawei FreeBuds.

Equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor (16GB Ram and 512GB SSD storage), the 14s meets Intel Evo standards and yet offers plenty of computing muscle. The 60Wh high-capacity battery has been rated for about 13 hours of continuous 1080p local video playback, and it comes with a compact 90W power adapter that provides up to three hours' worth of power on a 15-minute charge.

Huawei MateBook 14s. PHOTO: Huawei

If you aren’t particularly concerned by portability, then the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 model offers more screen estate with relatively fewer drawbacks. Despite the 15.6-inch display, it’s only a hundred grams heavier, which isn’t a bad trade-off at all. And it measures only 16.9mm thin.

For about half the price of the MateBook 14s, it’s understandable that the display resolution is only Full HD, while brightness averages out a more modest 250 nits. At the very least, you do get an IPS-type panel. Also, it does use an 11th generation i5-1135G7 processor accompanied by 8GB of Ram and 512GB of SSD storage.

While it might be a comparatively modest laptop, the D 15 also has features such as Multi-screen Collaboration, a Fingerprint Power button, and Dual Antenna Wi-Fi 6. It also has its share of USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports, so there’s no need for an annoying dongle.

Availability

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 edition. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Brains techKnowlogy

Both laptops will go on sale on Feb 12, 2022. the MateBook 14s will retail for $1,998 while the MateBook D 15 is priced at $1,098.

The MateBook 14s will be available at Huawei Authorised Stores, Lazada and Shopee, and Consumer electronic stores (Best Denki, Courts, Challenger and Gain City). While stocks last, you will receive a gift bundle worth $333 that consists of a Huawei backpack, a Huawei Bluetooth mouse, a USB thumb drive and one-year extended warranty.

The MateBook D 15 can be purchased at Huawei Authorised Stores in 313 @ Somerset and Westgate, as well as online at Shopee.

On top of that, from now till Feb 20, you can get a $100 voucher for just $1 at Shopee, which allows you to purchase the MateBook D 15 at just $998 (U.P. $1098). You will also receive $234 worth of freebies with each purchase and that includes a backpack, wireless mouse and a Huawei FreeLace.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.