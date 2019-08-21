Beware of Baldr, a malware targeting Apex Legends and CS: GO cheaters

With the rising popularity of online games, malware targeting gamers have become more sophisticated.

According to a report by Sophos, a malicious malware has been making rounds within the gaming community since early this year.

Named Baldr by its creator, this malware comes packaged as a cheat programme for players looking for a quick win or just an edge over the competition.

The main mode of distribution comes from gaming communities with YouTube acting as an advertisement to show off the 'cheats' with download links on the video.

Apparently, the download links also made its way into gaming-specific group on Telegram and Discord.

Once infected, Baldr will immediately target a user's cache and capture any sensitive information that is saved on the computer. This information can range from login credentials for Paypal to Steam as well as more personal information like identification and address. This information is then sold on the dark web for fraud and other purposes.

Interestingly enough, Singapore was listed as one of the hotspots for Baldr infection alongside Indonesia, the United States, Germany, Brazil, and India.

Countries affected by Baldr PHOTO: Sophos

Although the creator has since ceased any further development and sale of the malware. Baldr is still being used by those who bought it and have been expanded to target more than just the gaming community.

As the adage goes, don't click on links you can't be sure of.

Also, don't be a cheater.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.