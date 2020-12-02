Beware of real hazards - not ghosts - at closed cemeteries, says NEA on fake signage photo

Though the deceit was amusing for a brief moment in time, the National Environment Agency (NEA) assured that no, they have not warned members of the public to watch out for ghosts when entering cemetery grounds.

NEA was recently alerted to a doctored photo that depicted a sign put up at a closed cemetery.

Typically, such signages are put up by NEA to warn folks of the hazardous risks involved when entering burial grounds that are no longer maintained — one could, after all, injure themselves by tripping over uneven surfaces or get bitten by snakes.

What NEA wants to assure, however, is that vengeful spirits aren’t part of the reasons why you have to remain cautious.

#FakeNewsAlert We are aware that a photo of a signage presumably taken at a closed cemetery, with a 'beware of ghost'... Posted by National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

In a post debunking the widely shared image on Tuesday (Dec 1), the agency assured that their signages do not actually have a “beware of ghost” icon — though that would be a pretty astute warning to ward off daring adventurers.

”If you receive these messages or posts, don't forward or circulate them. If you are not sure, don't share!” the post urged. A photo of the original signage was also shared, showing a symbol of someone falling into a hole in lieu of the photoshopped Pontianak symbol.

It’s not illegal to venture into closed cemeteries, but visitors are advised to wear covered shoes and look out for real, non-supernatural hazards.

Netizens had a good laugh over the post, calling for NEA to see the levity in such things. All done in good spirits, of course.

PHOTO: Facebook / Screengrab

