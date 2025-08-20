Black Myth: Wukong to get sequel featuring ghost-hunting deity Zhong Kui

Chinese mythology may just be taking the gaming world by storm once again as the developers behind the record-breaking hit game Black Myth: Wukong have announced their next game at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 on Wednesday (Aug 20).

Titled Black Myth: Zhong Kui, the new game by Chinese game studio Game Science was teased at the gaming convention in Cologne, Germany exactly a year after their previous game Black Myth: Wukong was released to much acclaim.

Little is known about the game at present, but it is expected that the titular character, Zhong Kui, will be taking the stage as the playable character, according to Gamescom host Geoff Keighley.

The game is still in early development, he added.

A video of the less-than-two-minute trailer has so far racked up over nine million clicks on Bilibili, a Chinese online video-sharing website.

An FAQ section on the studio's website also states: “There's hardly any game footage we could share. To keep all hands focused on development, we decided to deliver a CG (computer graphics) short to let everyone know that a new project has kicked off.”

Geoff also described Zhong Kui as a "ghost-catching god who wanders between hell and earth" - in the almost two-minute trailer, he is pictured with glowing eyes as he sits atop a large tiger.

Those familiar with his lore may also know the deity as the "divine thundering exorcist and slayer of demons, king of bringing luck and prosperity (transliteration)", also known for the fierce look, dark skin and beard he constantly sports.

There is no release date for Black Myth: Zhong Kui at present, but it is expected to be available on PC and all mainstream platforms, the studio also shared.

Gamescom Cologne also saw announcements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, World of Warcraft Midnight and Resident Evil Requiem among other games.

The event will continue till Aug 24.

