BlackBerry will end support for its legacy services after Jan 4

Jan 4 will mark the end of an era for BlackBerry's legacy services.

BlackBerry will cease supporting the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, after Jan 4. This means that devices running these legacy services and software through telco or Wi-Fi connections will no longer function.

The decision to cease support for the legacy services was announced on Sept 9 last year. BlackBerry is now focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.

BlackBerry devices such as the Bold 9900 were very popular in the 2000s due to their physical QWERTY keyboards. The popularity of BlackBerry devices started to decline after the introduction of the Apple iPhone in 2007.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.