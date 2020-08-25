Blind test: Apple AirPods Pro vs Google Pixel Buds vs Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Remember when truly wireless earbuds seemed like bleeding-edge tech during the days when our phones still had headphone jacks? Yeah, those days are long gone, friends. These days, you can grab a pair off AliExpress (or your local pasar malam) for less than $30.

But to really make your money’s worth, it’s best to treat yourself and splurge a little on the wireless earbuds put out by the big boys in tech: Apple, Google and Huawei. It’ll make a dent in your wallet, but you’re getting great connection reliability and audio quality in return — something that’ll last you for several years. As long as you don’t lose ‘em, that is.

In the latest episode of Unwrapped, we put our host Jarvis through a little aural experiment by having him do a blind test of the AirPods Pro, Google Pixel Buds and Huawei FreeBuds 3i. Oh, and we tossed him into a little fitness run for a while as well to see which ones won’t fall out so easily. Check out the episode to see which ones his musically-trained ears loved the best!

