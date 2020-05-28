Blizzard cancels BlizzCon 2020, online event expected to take place in 2021

Fans of Blizzards' many games will have to be disappointed this year as the company has announced that it will be cancelling this year's edition of BlizzCon due to Covid-19, and will instead be holding an online event sometime in 2021.

News of the event's cancellation came from BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith. She wrote on a blog post that Blizzard has made "the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year".

"We're feeling deeply disappointed about this decision, and imagine many of you will feel the same. I truly love BlizzCon, and I know that's a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will sorely miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and 'recharging our geek batteries' this fall."

However Smith also added that the team behind BlizzCon is actively trying to find ways "to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online" and much like other recently cancelled events, a virtual event will be held instead though it will likely not take place till sometime in 2021.

More details of the virtual conference will be announced in due time.

BlizzCon joins the list of major gaming events cancelled due to the coronavirus which currently shows no sign of going away. Other events that have been cancelled include Tokyo Game Show, E3 2020, and Essen Spiel 2020.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

