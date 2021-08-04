Blizzard pushes Diablo Immortal to 2022

Due to significant changes to PvE, PvP, and controller support, Diablo Immortal is now delayed to 2022.

One would think that recent drama at the Blizzard might have to do with the delay as well.

Regardless, in a recent blog post update by the company Diablo Immortal will be getting raids as part of the PvE content. Made for eight players in total, raids will serve as a challenge for parties of up to eight.

For a game still largely in alpha, it seems a bit early for Blizzard to be balancing PvP. But that’s one of the additional reasons cited for the delay.

Considering that World of Warcraft / Overwatch continues to receive continual tweaks, we’re not quite sure if there might be any meaningful information with a small player base.

Despite the growing concerns of how Blizzard operates as a whole, Diablo Immortal isn’t as bad as most mobile games. In fact, we pretty much loved what we saw and experienced from the closed alpha.

All things considered, much of the praise has to be directed towards the teams toiling away at the title. We do look forward for more positive news from the company soon.

ALSO READ: First look at Diablo IV's classes, enemies and character customisation

This article was first published in Geek Culture.