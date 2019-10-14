Blizzard reduces punishment for banned Hearthstone pro, blitzchung responds

Blizzard Entertainment has finally released a statement on the entire Hong Kong controversy, which saw the game developer issue a one-year suspension to Hearthstone Grandmasters player Ng "blitzchung" Wai-Chung after he voiced support for Hong Kong's anti-government protests in a post-game interview in Taipei.

Blitzchung will now see his one-year suspension reduced to six months, and he will receive the prize money that was originally withheld. In addition, the two casters who were fired will have their suspension set to six months as well.

The company tried to strike a conciliatory tone in the statement, written by president J. Allen Brack, acknowledging that it "reacted too quickly" in meting out the ban.

At the same time however, Blizzard is standing behind its stance that blitzchung violated the tournament rules, claiming that "our relationships in China had no influence on our decision".