Blood pressure and glucose reading for Apple Watch not ready anytime soon

Blood pressure and glucose reading features are not coming to the Apple Watch anytime soon.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, "the blood-pressure technology probably won't arrive until 2025" while the "glucose feature may not be ready until nearer to the end of the decade".

Gurman reported in April that the blood pressure feature will only arrive in 2024 "at the earliest". DigiTimes claimed last year that suppliers are working on blood glucose monitoring parts for the next Apple Watch.

Gurman also shared more details on the Apple Watch Pro. He says the display will be about 7 per cent bigger and boasts "an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular". He added the rumoured flat-edged design is unlikely to materalise. In addition, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to last a few days on a single charge thanks to the upcoming low-power mode.

Apple is rumoured to have the biggest revamp of the Apple Watch lineup this year with the body temperature detection feature being the highlight feature.

