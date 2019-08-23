Borderlands 3’s FL4K is perfect for solo Vault Hunters like me

I gotta come clean — my Borderlands experience over the last two instalments has been entirely, kinda woefully, alone.

It’s just easier to play through the campaigns as a single-player game. You get to enjoy the sights and sounds of Pandora without having to wait for other players to catch up. You get to take your time with inventory arranging. You get first (and only) dibs on every gun, shield and grenade. You get to appreciate the hilarious writing that went into the game because you don’t need to rush NPC dialogue.

Perhaps the biggest reason why solo was the way to go? No IRL gaming buddies to adventure with. But that’s something to ponder on privately for another day.

Gearbox probably knows that there’s a significant chunk of Borderlands fans that are lone wolves despite playing a game franchise that constantly shrieks about how it should be played in co-op mode. It’s more fun! It’s more badass! You get hella better loot!

And to a large extent, yes, that is true — at least according to some people I know who’ve clocked in hundreds of hours in Borderlands 2 alone. Me, I’d rather shoot Psycho bandits in the face and kick open loot chests on my own.

In the upcoming Borderlands 3, there’s a character that’s perfect for solitary badasses who’d like to go rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ and huntin’ without other players. It’s none other than the gender-neutral killer robot FL4K, sorcerer supreme of beastly companions that’d happily tear off the limbs of your foes.

I mean sure, you won’t be entirely alone having pet companions by your side, but it does make for some great company and greater slaughter potential. The robotic Beastmaster’s skill tree is entirely unique and utilises Borderlands 3’s new customisation system to the fullest. Really, the options are wildly diverse for each character, but more so for FL4K players, who’ll be able to unlock three pets — a Spiderant, Skag, or Jabber — to follow you around.

While the character trailer makes it look like those three will be around with you at all times, it’s not really like that in-game (that would be pretty awesome though). You only get to choose one beast to help you out passively and actively.

After going hands-on with the character for a few hours, my current favourite’s the Spiderant Centurion (complete with prosthetic drill arm), the starting pet in FL4K’s Hunter branch that will spit acid at enemies and constantly regenerates your health. Invest points in the skill tree enough and you’ll get the Spiderant to start doling out incendiary damage to nearby baddies or even have it burrow underground and burst back up near them to deal corrosive damage.