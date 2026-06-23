Borderlands 4 adds a murder mystery starring Zane and a free Takedown on June 25

Borderlands 4 Version 1.8 arrives on 25 June 2026 with a Zane-centred murder mystery, the free Takedown at Hadron Abyss and cross-platform saves.

Zane is not actually dead — one of his Digi-Clone backups is.

A Zane to Kill For sends the Vault Hunters into a neon-noir arcade game to track down the Digi-killer through a repeatable mission with one new boss and two minibosses.

Its loot includes one Pearlescent weapon and six Legendary items.

This time, players buying the DLC separately can purchase the story without also paying for its Vault Card.

Gearbox is dividing Bounty Pack 3 into A Zane to Kill For, covering the narrative content and gear, and Vault Card 3, containing 24 arcade-themed cosmetics and four pieces of rerollable gear.

Each part costs US$5.99 (S$7.75), with regional pricing appearing at launch.

Deluxe and Super Deluxe Edition owners already receive both Bounty Pack 3 components through their included Bounty Pack Bundle.

Gearbox will extend the separate-purchase approach to Bounty Packs 4 and 5 and Story Pack 2, although it has not detailed how the next two Bounty Packs will be divided.

Takedown at Hadron Abyss is a free endgame run through a submerged research station filled with failed experiments and aquatic enemies.

It passes through a midboss before ending with the Child of Terramorphous, with dedicated drops across both encounters, including one Pearlescent weapon, nine Legendary items and five Class Mods.

The Takedown unlocks after completing the main campaign.

Mayhem levels raise the difficulty, while Hardcore mode gives players one life for the entire run. In co-op, a player’s death forces the whole party to restart.

Cross-platform saves work through Shift and require players to own Borderlands 4 on each platform.

Golden Keys and other SHiFT-code rewards remain tied to the platform where they were redeemed.

Bounty Pack 4: Murders & Acquisitions follows on 30 July. Story Pack 2, Bounty Pack 5 and new playable Vault Hunter Loveless the Hacker arrive in early September.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.