Bose discontinues Sleepbuds due to battery issues and offers full refund to users

More than a year after launching the noise-masking Sleepbuds, Bose announced that it will be discontinuing the product due to battery issues and will offer full refund to all customers.

In a post on its support website, Bose acknowledged that some users experienced battery issues with their Sleepbuds such as not charging fully, powering down unexpectedly or both.

Numerous software and firmware updates were rolled out to fix the issues, but failures continued and the rate has increased recently.

Upon closer inspection, Bose learnt that the battery does not work as consistently or predictably as it should even though it functions safely. To be clear, the Sleepbuds are not being recalled and do not pose a safety issue.

To make things right, Bose is extending an offer to all Sleepbuds users; they can return the product for a full refund until 31st December 2019. For users whose Sleepbuds are still working fine, Bose encourages them to keep using them and assures them that there will be a replacement unit if and when the battery issues emerge.

The company also expects - but can't guarantee - that it will have sufficient inventory to offer replacements into early 2020.

If you are experiencing these issues on the Sleepbuds, hit the source link below to process an exchange or request a refund.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

