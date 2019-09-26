Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can now do gymnastic routines to prance over your bones

PHOTO: YouTube / Boston Dynamics
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It can run. It can do backflips. It can climb stairs. It can get up by itself after falling down. And when the robot uprising reaches its bloody conclusion, it can twirl, roll and prance on paddocks of dusty human bones. 

Boston Dynamics robot videos never fail to be both wondrous and terrifying — in part because they show the impressive levels of advanced technology we’re capable of building today. But it’s also a little perturbing to see just how nimble these autonomous, untethered robots are in physical motion.

These bulky lads were stumbling in rocky terrain just a few short years ago. Now, they’re running through Ninja Warrior-style obstacles without breaking a binary sweat. 

Atlas, the bipedal bot from Boston Dynamics, shows off some new moves it learned in a new video. Without the aid of any cables, safety harnesses, or leotards, Atlas performs a full-fledged gymnastics routine that involves handstands, rolls and an upright spin. 

That includes a stiff triumphant pose as well at the end of the routine, which will no doubt be the stance these bots will take at the end of each mankind-slaughtering day. 

But Atlas isn’t the only Boston Dynamics automaton taking the spotlight this week. The company’s robot dog Spot is now on sale “for less than the price of a car”, if you ever fancy a four-legged machine capable of opening doors, carrying heavy payloads, running on rough terrain, and… dancing to Uptown Funk. Yes, really.  

Boston Dynamics sees Spot as a useful addition for the construction sector, the oil and gas industry, and even public security. Or, as the company’s VP of business development Michael Perry told TechCrunch, help get beer from the fridge. Soon enough. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital robots

TRENDING

Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

SERVICES