Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can now do gymnastic routines to prance over your bones

It can run. It can do backflips. It can climb stairs. It can get up by itself after falling down. And when the robot uprising reaches its bloody conclusion, it can twirl, roll and prance on paddocks of dusty human bones.

Boston Dynamics robot videos never fail to be both wondrous and terrifying — in part because they show the impressive levels of advanced technology we’re capable of building today. But it’s also a little perturbing to see just how nimble these autonomous, untethered robots are in physical motion.

These bulky lads were stumbling in rocky terrain just a few short years ago. Now, they’re running through Ninja Warrior-style obstacles without breaking a binary sweat.

Atlas, the bipedal bot from Boston Dynamics, shows off some new moves it learned in a new video. Without the aid of any cables, safety harnesses, or leotards, Atlas performs a full-fledged gymnastics routine that involves handstands, rolls and an upright spin.

That includes a stiff triumphant pose as well at the end of the routine, which will no doubt be the stance these bots will take at the end of each mankind-slaughtering day.

But Atlas isn’t the only Boston Dynamics automaton taking the spotlight this week. The company’s robot dog Spot is now on sale “for less than the price of a car”, if you ever fancy a four-legged machine capable of opening doors, carrying heavy payloads, running on rough terrain, and… dancing to Uptown Funk. Yes, really.

Boston Dynamics sees Spot as a useful addition for the construction sector, the oil and gas industry, and even public security. Or, as the company’s VP of business development Michael Perry told TechCrunch, help get beer from the fridge. Soon enough.

