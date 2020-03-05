The box that comes with Samsung's new TVs can be turned into cat houses

What do you usually do with the box that your new TV comes in? Throw it away? Or put it aside for future arts and crafts?

If you're going to buy one of Samsung's 2020 'lifestyle TVs', like the new Sero, Frame or Serif TV, remember to keep the box because it can be transformed into a small end table or cat house.

Made of eco-friendly corrugated cardboard, these boxes sport a dot matrix design on each side to guide you along when you cut and fold them.

There's also a manual included with the packaging that teaches you the exact steps to convert them into other things more useful than trash, which you can access by scanning a QR code on the box.

Don't have a cat? You can build magazine racks and shelves, too. Or just build the cat house anyway and pretend you've one.

PHOTO: Samsung

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.