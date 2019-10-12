In brave new world of China's digital courts, judges are AI and verdicts come via chat app

Artificial-intelligence judges, cybercourts and verdicts delivered on chat apps - welcome to China's brave new world of justice.

China is encouraging digitization to streamline case-handling within its sprawling court system using cyberspace and technologies like blockchain and cloud computing, the country's Supreme People's Court said in a new policy paper.

The efforts include a "mobile court" offered on popular social media platform WeChat that has already handled more than 3 million legal cases or other judicial procedures since its launch in March, according to the Supreme People's Court.

The paper was released this past week as judicial authorities gave journalists a glimpse inside a "cybercourt" - the country's first - established in 2017 in the eastern city of Hangzhou to deal with legal disputes that have a digital aspect.

In a demonstration, authorities showed how the Hangzhou Internet Court operates, featuring an online interface in which litigants appear by video chat while an AI judge - complete with an on-screen avatar - prompts them to present their cases.

"Does the defendant have any objection to the nature of the judicial blockchain evidence submitted by the plaintiff?" the black-robed virtual judge, sitting under China's national emblem, asked in a pre-trial meeting.

"No objection," a human plaintiff answered.

Cases that are handled at the Hangzhou court include online trade disputes, copyright cases and e-commerce product liability claims.

Litigants can register their civil complaints online and later log on for their court hearing.