Brazil's gaming channel Loud tops YouTube 2019 newbies list

Eyes fixed on her smartphone screen, world champion gamer Barbara "Babi" Passos sits in a Sao Paulo mansion engaged in a fight to the death in the blockbuster Free Fire video game.

Babi is among a dozen professional gamers playing in the Hunger Games-style contest for Brazil's video game channel Loud, which YouTube ranked as the most popular new channel in 2019 after it attracted 3.4 million subscribers in 10 months.

Loud, launched by Bruno Oliveira Bittencourt last February, treats Babi and her teammates like elite athletes.

Players spend their days training for the battle royale game Free Fire and recording videos for Loud's channel as well as their own, which are also hugely popular on YouTube.

Psychologists and performance coaches are regular visitors to the Loud house, where several players live, along with specialists in audiovisual production or social media.

While the players appear to spend much of their time goofing around, the money generated by mobile games is no joke.

Mobile games were expected to pull in more than $68 billion (S$91 billion) in revenue worldwide last year, Newszoo research group said in a mid-year report -- 45 per cent of the total video game market.

Earnings are expected to top $95 billion in 2022.

Mindful of his players' potential earning power, Bittencourt picks his gamers for their on-camera charisma as well as their playing talent.

"They were selected not only for their quality as players but also their ability to tell stories," Bittencourt told AFP.

BRAZIL A BIG PLAYER