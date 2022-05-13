Bringing AI into Google Workspace to drive efficiency and improvements

Imagine having to read a 25-page document just minutes before a meeting Google CEO Sundar Pichai raised to the audience during his keynote address at Google’s I/O 2022 event.

Well, thanks to Google AI, this could soon be a thing of the past as the company rolls out enhancements to Workspace.

The new Auto-summarise feature will use machine learning, language understanding, information compression, and natural language generation to automatically parse and pull out the main points from a document to create a summary.

Set to roll out for Docs first, Auto-summarise will launch for Chat in the next few months. This will let a user sese key highlights that could have been missed during a group chat. Google Meet will receive both Auto-summarise and automated transcriptions later this year as well.

AI will also be used to improve the video and audio quality of Google Meet.

Portrait restore and portrait light will address video quality with enhancements through the use of AI. Even if you’re using an old webcam, Portrait restore will still enhance the video quality, while portrait light uses machine learning to simulate studio-quality lighting in your video feed so users can even adjust the lighting position and brightness.

De-reverberation will filter out echoes in spaces with hard surfaces. So even if you need to make a video call from a basement, it will sound like you’re in a mic-ed up conference room.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.