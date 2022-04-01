Built-in Bluetooth tracker detection feature could be coming to Android

With the recent controversy over Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth tracking devices affecting personal safety and privacy, Google appears to be working on a built-in Android feature to counter that.

9to5Google decompiled a recent "APK Insight" post and discovered several lines of code that have references to Tile, AirTags, unfamiliar device alerts, and unfamiliar tag detected notification for BLE tags.

The Bluetooth tracker detection feature in Android is said to be in early development, so it may take a while before it is officially announced. Apple updated its AirTags to make them less useful for stalking , and released an Android-based app designed to alert users for AirTags or other trackers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.