Buy Pokemon Sword and Shield at the Pokemon Center’s launch event and get a free... A4 folder

PHOTO: Facebook / Pokemon Singapore
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Hey! Wait! Don’t go out! It’s unsafe! Wild Pokemon live in the tall grass! Take this uh… A4 plastic folder along on your travels. 

The first official Pokemon Centre outside of Japan is located right here at Jewel Changi Airport, and its idea of what an exclusive freebie should be is a hoot. 

But some context first. The latest outing in the long-running Nintendo video game series — Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield — is launching on Nov 15. Pokemon Center Singapore, which opened back in April, is a massive haven of all things Pokemon that holds an insane array of related merch, from plushies to posters. 

So forgive us if we’re having a little laugh that folks who'll purchase the new games (ranging from $89.00 for the standard version to $299.90 for the collector’s version) will walk away with something as nominal as a plastic sleeve to keep paper. 

[Announcement] With Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield releasing in less than 2 weeks, we are happy to announce that we...

Posted by Pokémon Singapore on Sunday, 3 November 2019

Take solace in the fact that the A4 clear folder will be “limited edition” which might not even be in stock because “whilst stocks last”. You don’t even know how those free folders will look like because “the actual product may differ in colour and design”. 

Meanwhile, over in Japan, those who pre-ordered Pokemon Sword and Shield stand to get figurines of the new trio of starter Pokemon on top of a hardcover art book. 

Eh. At least we get to organise our loose pieces of paper.

ilyas@asiaone.com

