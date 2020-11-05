Cabbie goes the extra mile for Muslim passenger who boarded taxi just before time to break fast

A woman has shared a touching experience she had on her way home in a taxi, where the driver showed an extreme understanding of her Ramadan observance.

In a video that was reposted on All Singapore Stuff last Saturday (May 9), the passenger Nurul listed the ways her taxi driver — a Chinese man — went above and beyond to ensure her comforts were met and that she would be able to break her fast in his cab.

She had boarded the car close to sunset, the time when Muslims can break their fast during Ramadan. Even though he didn’t have to, the driver changed his car’s radio channel to one that would play the call to prayers and asked her if she could hear it.

He tried his best to rush Nurul to her destination by driving “really fast” before the call to prayers, but apparently slowed down once it was time to break the fast. Which was fine, as he allowed her to do so in his car.

"This is a Chinese man who has touched my heart in so many ways with his kindness," Nurul noted.

“This is a Chinese man who has touched my heart in so many ways with his kindness,” Nurul noted.

Netizens have lauded the cabbie for going the extra mile for his Muslim passenger, praising how he had been superbly understanding of her needs, even as a non-Muslim.

