Call of Duty: Mobile smashes records with 100 million downloads in first week

PHOTO: Twitter/CODMOB
Reuters

The mobile version of videogame franchise "Call of Duty" racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, dwarfing the debuts of previous smashes including "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG).

PUBG, Fortnite and Electronic Arts' "Apex Legends" scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release.

"This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that's been built in the first week," said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.

"Call of Duty: Mobile" was launched by its publisher Activision Blizzard Inc on Oct. 1 and Sensor Tower said the numbers reflected worldwide unique downloads across Apple's App Store and Google Play in the period since.

The smash-hit is a "first-person-shooter game" that allows gamers to portray elite soldiers hunting down targets in different parts of the world.

The game's console-based editions have enjoyed a loyal following but the meteoric rise of free-to-play online games have forced companies to adapt and develop their games for the smaller screen.

"Call of Duty" was developed for mobile by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which also has a stake in PUBG's Bluehole and Fortnite's Epic Games and is credited with popularizing the battle-royale format, where dozens of online players battle each other to death.

The United States was mobile edition's main draw, with 17 per cent of the downloads in its launch week, followed by India, where PUBG has a strong foothold. Tencent is yet to launch the game in China. Activision, which will launch the next console edition of "Call of Duty" on Oct. 25, has labelled 2019 a "transition year".

The company said in May it would cut 800 jobs and invest heavily to develop its key game franchises "Call of Duty", "Candy Crush", "Overwatch", "Warcraft", "Hearthstone" and "Diablo".

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Tencent

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES