Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced with a full reveal coming in Warzone

Activision has finally announced the existence of this year’s big Call of Duty game, titled Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The game was announced via an enigmatic teaser trailer revealing its World War II premise, with a full reveal to come during an in-game Call of Duty: Warzone event. Yes, we’re announcing games within other games now. Fun!

The Call of Duty: Vanguard teaser flips through various battlefields with World War II imagery - from fence posts wrapped in barbed wire to old weapons, trains and planes.

These are likely hints at the game’s multiplayer maps - so it looks like we are getting a beach with fallen planes, a forest, a sniping outpost and a ravaged desert area. We also get official game art at the end of the teaser, potentially revealing its main characters.

One should expect Vanguard to cover every theatre of war, judging from previous teasers titled Pacific Front, North Africa, Eastern Front and Western Front sent to content creators.

It looks like the game plans to cover most recognisable battlefields from World War II all at once instead of going the Battlefield V route, which slowly added maps from different theatres of war over time.

This year’s Call of Duty game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, the main studio behind 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.

Vanguard will be fully revealed via an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone titled The Battle of Verdansk, taking place on Aug 19 at 1.30am. We’re not sure what this event entails just yet, but one can expect more details to roll out over the next few days.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.