Call of Duty: Warzone's new Operation Monarch mode will see both Godzilla and Kong joining the fray

Right now, it doesn't really matter if you're Team Kong or Team Godzilla. All that matters is whether you're ready for one hell of a gunfight, and if you aren't, you'd best grab your buddies and pop those mags in.

You see, from now till May 25, in collaboration with Legendary, both monsters will be making an appearance on Caldera as part of Call of Duty: Warzone's latest limited-time event and game mode, Operation Monarch.

Players will be able to go toe-to-toe with them in fierce and unrelenting Titan Frenzies, or even enlist the monsters to demolish their enemies using the new in-game S.C.R.E.A.M. devices.

Outside of these, players can also collect various pieces of Monarch Intel, complete a suite of limited-time challenges, and of course, purchase some spicy Monsterverse-themed character bundles.

Operation monarch

So, what can players expect to see in the actual Operation Monarch game mode? Fundamentally, it's a 60-player mode played using the Quad team format and Resurgence rules.

After players drop-in, either Godzilla or Kong will also be spawned into the map with them. At this time, they will proceed to go into a frenzied, enraged state called a Titan Frenzy that will take place twice during each match.

Players will be tasked to quell them by dealing damage or evading their powerful attacks and living to fight another day.

At the end of the frenzy, the team that dealt the most damage will be awarded a S.C.R.E.A.M. device that they can use like a killstreak, unleashing Godzilla's Heat Ray breath or Kong's powerful ground pound upon rival teams.

But don't fret if you're just shy of clinching that device, as there are other methods of acquiring one, such as picking up various pieces of Monarch Intel scattered all over the map. Each piece of intel fills up a special meter on your interface, and when it's full, you'll get a S.C.R.E.A.M. device that your team can then use.

Apart from the monsters themselves, Operation Monarch also features eight different challenges for players to complete, and completing all of them will snag you the "Ancient Rivalry" Marksman Rifle blueprint. Plus, it has also been hinted that there are a number of secret challenges too, so feel free to experiment with it!

Play Operation Monarch for six Hours: Reward — Epic Ancestral Skull Charm Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Once: Reward — Rare Ancient Remains Charm Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Three Times: Reward — Rare Monarch Eyes Only Charm Deal 500,000 damage to Titans: Reward — Rare Concrete Jungle Sticker Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events: Reward — Legendary Team Godzilla Emblem Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events: Reward — Legendary Team Kong Emblem Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel: Reward — Epic Skyline Crasher Calling Card Place in the Top 15 twelve times in the Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode: Reward — Epic One Will Fall Spray

PHOTO: Activision Blizzard, Legendary

Over in the cosmetics department, Activision Blizzard and Legendary have been busy too. They've rolled out not one but three different Monsterverse bundles.

These include the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, the Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle, and the Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle.

They look seriously cool, and you can check out the former two just above. Meanwhile, an image of the latter has been provided below for reference.

PHOTO: Activision Blizzard, Legendary

Last but not least, there are even special event-limited calling cards that players can collect. All you'll have to do is visit Monsterverse.com and link up your Activision Blizzard account to it.

Following that, you'll receive a special email and code from the Monsterverse team, which you can then plug into callofduty.com/godzillavskong. Your calling cards will then be made available the next time you log into the game.

For more information on this monstrously interesting game mode, feel free to check out the associated developer blog post.

ALSO READ: Activision Blizzard might skip out on a Call of Duty game next year

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.