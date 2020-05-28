Call of Duty: WWII is now free on PlayStation Plus

The free games keep on coming!

It looks like PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a pretty big game for free: Call of Duty: WWII. Sledgehammer Games’ first-person shooter is now available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers to claim, and will be part of the service’s lineup of free games for June.

Call of Duty: WWII brings the fast-paced shooter franchise back to the battlefields of World War II. The game's pretty packed with content, too - with a single-player campaign, multiplayer game mode and co-operative zombies game mode to play through.

May’s PlayStation Plus games are still available for free alongside the game - which include Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines. These two games leave the service on June 1, 2020.

Ordinarily, each month’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games get revealed all at once - but PlayStation confirmed that the rest of June’s lineup will only be revealed later.

VG247 recently reported that Marvel’s Spider-Man was listed for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in the UK - suggesting that it will join the lineup soon!

Seeing as PlayStation is reportedly holding an event in June to reveal games for the PlayStation 5, could Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 be among them?