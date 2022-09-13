Call of Duty's #StayFrostySG campaign offers free ice cream (and Modern Warfare 2 codes)

"Stay frosty."

Most, if not all shooter players should be familiar with this quip.

Uttered by Captain John MacTavish (otherwise known as "Soap") in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the quote is (conventionally) a military slang term for "stay calm and focus".

Today, however, it's actually the name of something far less regimental: a campaign distributing free ice cream, and more importantly, Early Access codes for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 remake, which is scheduled for worldwide release on October 28.

According to the release from Activision Blizzard, the #StayFrostySG campaign will be distributing special MW2-branded ice creams and Early Access codes at nine different locations across Singapore between September 15-18 only.

These codes will allow players into the much-anticipated remake during its Beta Early Access phase, which will take place from September 17-20 (PlayStation only) and September 23-26 (PlayStation, PC, and Xbox).

So, without further ado, here's a list of where and when you'll be able to secure this precious (not to mention tasty!) cargo.

Needless to say, these Early Access codes will only be available in limited quantities from the mobile ice cream vendors, so make sure to reach these locations on time if you'd like to pick one up.

15 Sep (Thurs)

Raffles Green: 11am

Nanyang Technological University (NTU): 11am

Singapore Management University (SMU): 3pm

16 Sep (Fri)

National University of Singapore (NUS): 11am

SIM/Ngee Ann Polytechnic: 3pm

Bugis: 5pm

17 Sep (Sat)

Orchard Road: 1pm

Selegie: 5pm

18 Sep (Sun)

Sentosa: 12pm

Orchard Road (Hilton): 1pm

For more information on the #StayFrostySG campaign, feel free to check out the Call of Duty SEA Facebook page.

Additionally, if you'd like to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (and grab loads of extra bonuses and goodies!), head on over to the official website.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.