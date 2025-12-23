Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella killed in LA car crash

Video game developer Vince Zampella, who co-created and helped launch the widely-popular Call of Duty video game series, has died at the age of 55.

Video game company Electronic Arts confirmed Zampella's death on Monday (Dec 22), but did not disclose a cause of death.

However, NBC Los Angeles reported that Zampella died in a car crash on the Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains north of Los Angeles on Sunday.

CBS News, citing the California Highway Patrol (CHP), said the crash happened at around 12.45pm (4.45am Singapore time on Dec 22).

The CHP said that "for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway" and struck a concrete barrier, adding that a driver and a passenger died in the accident.

The law enforcement agency did not say if Zampella was the driver or passenger.

In a media statement, Electronic Arts (EA) said that Zampella's impact on the video game industry was "enormous" and "all-encompassing".

"His work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to define how games are made and how players connect with each other for generations to come," said EA.

Infinity Ward, which Zampella once headed, called Zampella's legacy "iconic" and "immeasurable".

Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward, which is the studio that published Call of Duty in 2023. The popular first-person shooter game, which has sold more than 500 million copies, launched Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 last year.

The Call of Duty franchise was not Zampella's only success. He was also credited for other popular games including the Medal of Honour, Titanfall and Apex Legend.

