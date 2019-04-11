Call out racism both online and offline: Panel on impact of social media

SINGAPORE - The silent majority can help douse the fire sparked by comments on social media, especially when the comments go overboard or touch on sensitive issues such as race.

Panelists at a talk on the impact of social media on race relations on Sunday (Nov 3) urged more people to call out racist comments posted online.

Letting such comments go unchallenged might lead to more people thinking that racism is allowed, or worse, allow hatred to be hardened into norms, said the panelists at the talk held at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Adjunct Associate Professor Adrian Heng, a social media expert at NUS, said: "We aren't going to change the world overnight, but we can start looking at our own circles and take proactive steps."

He raised the recent example of how a video on Facebook, showing a resident of a condominium here scolding a security guard for charging his guests a fee of $10 for parking after 11pm on Deepavali, had sparked racist vitriol online.

Netizens called for the man, identified as Erramalli Ramesh, to be sent away, on top of other hateful remarks.