Callout for 'aesthetically pleasing' local female game streamers garners laughs, gets taken down

A Facebook post that specifically sought out attractive Singaporean female gamers went live for only a couple of hours on Tuesday (Nov 24) before it was taken down.
Perhaps it was the choice of phrase used that elicited some laughs among netizens: “aesthetically pleasing”. In other words, only pretty girls who can play to the camera need apply.
The post was shared on the Genshin Impact Singapore Facebook group page, a hub for local gamers who’ve been playing the newly launched Chinese action-RPG title, which has proven to contain a really addictive gambling mechanic.
Anyway, the post was calling out for a young, attractive woman who is willing to livestream Genshin Impact gameplay in exchange for a (semi-decent) streaming PC setup and remuneration in the form of an undisclosed share of profits from YouTube and Twitch views.
The internet quickly honed its focus on the thinly disguised requirement of being photogenic. Nothing wrong with wanting attractive people for an on-camera role of course, but going so far as to term it “aesthetically pleasing” is pretty comical, netizens pointed out.
