Callout for 'aesthetically pleasing' local female game streamers garners laughs, gets taken down

A Facebook post that specifically sought out attractive Singaporean female gamers went live for only a couple of hours on Tuesday (Nov 24) before it was taken down.

Perhaps it was the choice of phrase used that elicited some laughs among netizens: “aesthetically pleasing”. In other words, only pretty girls who can play to the camera need apply.

The post was shared on the Genshin Impact Singapore Facebook group page, a hub for local gamers who’ve been playing the newly launched Chinese action-RPG title, which has proven to contain a really addictive gambling mechanic.

Anyway, the post was calling out for a young, attractive woman who is willing to livestream Genshin Impact gameplay in exchange for a (semi-decent) streaming PC setup and remuneration in the form of an undisclosed share of profits from YouTube and Twitch views.

PHOTO: Facebook / Screengrab

The internet quickly honed its focus on the thinly disguised requirement of being photogenic. Nothing wrong with wanting attractive people for an on-camera role of course, but going so far as to term it “aesthetically pleasing” is pretty comical, netizens pointed out.

PHOTO: Facebook / Screengrab

ilyas@asiaone.com