The camera zoom on Huawei's P40 Pro Plus is so good, it's scary

Barring its limitations with Google services, Huawei phones are unbeatable when it comes to their camera tech.

And in spectacular fashion, the P40 Pro Plus leaps ahead of the competition. On the back of the phone sits a powerful camera system packed with five different lenses, including a massive 50-megapixel sensor and multiple zoom lens.

Zooming in is where the phone reigns — so much so that it can get a little scary. A combination of hardware and software enables the phone to achieve 100x zoom that can still remain pretty sharp if you prop it up on a stable surface.

It goes without saying that taking non-zoomed pictures on the P40 Pro Plus is pretty effortless as well. The only thing left to make it a perfect phone is to sideload Google Mobile Services into it (which I totally did).

In any case, if you’re a serious hobbyist in the realm of mobile photography, the answer’s pretty clear: Huawei’s P40 Pro Plus is the champ. Check out what our Unwrapped host Timo has to say in his hands-on impression of it.

