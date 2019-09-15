Can artificial intelligence match works of great musicians?

Can artificial intelligence turn out symphonies to match one of the greats of classical music?

That was the question posed by one unusual orchestra performance in the Austrian city of Linz on Friday, in which Gustav Mahler's unfinished Symphony No 10 was played - immediately followed by six minutes of "Mahleresque" music written by software.

The project's creator says that the two are clearly distinguishable but not everyone in the audience agreed. "I couldn't really feel the difference... I believe it was really well done," Maria Jose Sanchez Varela, 34, a science and philosophy researcher from Mexico, said.

The performance was part of Linz's Ars Electronica Festival, which aims to highlight connections between science, art and technology.

Performance of a symphony orchestra comes with a twist

The brains behind the pioneering performance were AI researcher and composer Ali Nikrang, who works at the Ars Electronica Futurelab research centre affiliated with the festival. He used the open-source AI software MuseNet to write the music.