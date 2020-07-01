Can the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 be turned into a meme-churning machine?

Microsoft, more or less, has had a pretty good year for hardware announcements.

Marvel at its dual-screen Duo smartphone. Feel your bones shiver with excitement at its Surface Neo dual-screen tablet. Await the coming of spring 2020 for Microsoft's take on truly wireless earphones, the Surface Earbuds.

While Microsoft has been pretty hit or miss in the last decade (Windows 8 and Internet Explorer come to mind), the Surface Pro series was where the tech giant found their groove. Here was an actual tablet where you can legitimately be productive with a full-fledged Windows operating system, especially when compared to other ahem “professional” tablets.

Arriving just in time for Christmas last year was the Surface Pro 7, a truly portable workhorse that’s stunning both inside and out. The tablet rocks one of Intel’s new 10th-generation CPUs for improved performance, while the new Iris Plus integrated graphics ensure that running light 3D rendering, video encoding, and 1080p gaming is actually very viable.

Accessorising the Surface Pro 7, however, is the best part of having the 2-in-1 computer. Microsoft let us run with a full Poppy Red setup, including the Surface Pen stylus, the Signature Type Cover detachable keyboard, and the Arc Mouse. The result is a gorgeously chic powerhouse that anyone would be proud to flex in meetings and appointments. Tinder dates too if you're that kind of person.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

But we digress. Being the perfect digital tool for note-taking and illustrating, we got Unwrapped host Timo to use the Surface Pro 7 as a meme machine. As in using the thousand-dollar device to make rudimentary replications of popular memes. Fun times!

ilyas@asiaone.com