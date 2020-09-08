Can Sony's new noise-cancelling headphones block out sound like broken plates and motorbike horns?

Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones have always been considered as one of the best you can buy in the market… but just how good are they, really?

Recently launched at a tearjerking price of $549, the WH-1000XM4 is Sony’s newest version of their popular but premium wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation.

Coughing out that much dough, however, gets you all the features you’ll ever need for wireless headphones. In-built access to voice assistants, top-notch amplifiers, smart detection of voices, various gestures and taps for playback control, as well as a whopping 30-hour battery life.

Oh, and of course, the acclaimed noise-cancelling features. We got our Unwrapped host Jarvis Quek to be the guinea pig as we put the headphones through a series of loud tests, including breaking a very nice dinner plate. Check out what happened in our latest episode!

ilyas@asiaone.com