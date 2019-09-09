Canon's latest PowerShot G7 X Mark III does livestreaming without your smartphone

Canon's latest PowerShot G7 X Mark III has just been released. This comes with a 20.1MP, 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor, and f/1.8- 2.8 lens with 24-100mm focal range (4.2x zoom). It has an ISO range that goes from ISO 125 up to an equivalent ISO 25,600, allowing you to use it in more situations - from cloudy overcast days to high contrast scenarios.

One new key feature is the pre-shoot setting. This starts capture 0.5 seconds before you press the shutter button, so you'll still get the shot even if you're a half-second late. Images will be captured at 30 shots per second in RAW burst mode (20fps in jpeg), so you'll have a good chance of catching the right moment.

The camera also gets focus bracketing so you can get greater depth-of-field when taking macro shots or when you do landscapes. On that note, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III also gets a panoramic mode you can activate with a push of a button. So whether you want to do a vertical panorama or a horizontal panorama, just press the button and pan away.

For those who need to do a lot of livestreaming, you'll love that the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is able to do livestreaming without the need to connect to a smartphone.

PHOTO: Instagram/canonsingapore

As you can see in the video below, all you need is to connect the camera to a Wi-Fi network and you're good to go. And you'll have the advantage of the tilting LCD to take captures from all angles.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III measures 105 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm and weighs 304g. It's available in black and silver at all authorised retailers now for S$999.

PowerShot G7 X Mark III Dimensions: Approx. 105 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm Weight: Approx. 304g Optics: 4.2x, 24 – 100 mm f/1.8 (W) – f/2.8 (T) Image Sensor: 20.1 megapixel 1-inch stacked CMOS Image Processor: DIGIC 8 ISO Speed: 125 – 12800 (ISO expansion 25600 equivalent) LCD: 3.0” (approx. 1.04 million dots) tilt-type LCD Movie: 4K no crop, 30p Network: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Low Energy Technology

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.