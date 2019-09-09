Canon's latest PowerShot G7 X Mark III does livestreaming without your smartphone

PHOTO: Twitter/CanonUKandIE
Marcus Wong
Hardware Zone

Canon's latest PowerShot G7 X Mark III has just been released. This comes with a 20.1MP, 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor, and f/1.8- 2.8 lens with 24-100mm focal range (4.2x zoom). It has an ISO range that goes from ISO 125 up to an equivalent ISO 25,600, allowing you to use it in more situations - from cloudy overcast days to high contrast scenarios.

One new key feature is the pre-shoot setting. This starts capture 0.5 seconds before you press the shutter button, so you'll still get the shot even if you're a half-second late. Images will be captured at 30 shots per second in RAW burst mode (20fps in jpeg), so you'll have a good chance of catching the right moment.

The camera also gets focus bracketing so you can get greater depth-of-field when taking macro shots or when you do landscapes. On that note, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III also gets a panoramic mode you can activate with a push of a button. So whether you want to do a vertical panorama or a horizontal panorama, just press the button and pan away.

For those who need to do a lot of livestreaming, you'll love that the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is able to do livestreaming without the need to connect to a smartphone.

PHOTO: Instagram/canonsingapore

As you can see in the video below, all you need is to connect the camera to a Wi-Fi network and you're good to go. And you'll have the advantage of the tilting LCD to take captures from all angles.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III measures 105 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm and weighs 304g. It's available in black and silver at all authorised retailers now for S$999.

  PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Dimensions: Approx. 105 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm
Weight: Approx. 304g
Optics: 4.2x, 24 – 100 mm f/1.8 (W) – f/2.8 (T)
Image Sensor: 20.1 megapixel 1-inch stacked CMOS
Image Processor: DIGIC 8
ISO Speed: 125 – 12800 (ISO expansion 25600 equivalent)
LCD: 3.0” (approx. 1.04 million dots) tilt-type LCD
Movie: 4K no crop, 30p
Network: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Low Energy Technology

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Camera

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone

SERVICES