Capcom shows off Resident Evil, Exoprimal and more at Summer Game Fest 2022

Earlier today, Japanese game giant Capcom rolled out its own hour-long showcase at Summer Game Fest 2022, and there's actually quite a lot for us to talk about, especially regarding Resident Evil and the brand-new IP, Exoprimal.

All things spooky and unnatural

Kicking things off for Resident Evil is the Winters' Expansion DLC package, which not only introduces the classic third-person over-the-shoulder perspective for Resident Evil Village, but also ships with the new Shadows of Rose narrative and Mercenaries content featuring Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu.

Of course, the bit that fans are probably most excited to try out is that second one. Set 16 years after the events of Village, Ethan's now grown-up daughter Rose delves deep into the warped mind of the Megamycete in an attempt to quell and remove her powers.

In this weird and malevolent world, Rose inadvertently comes across a disembodied being that introduces itself as Michael, but more curiously, she also meets a woman who looks exactly like her. Check out the trailer below:

Apart from the Winters' Expansion DLC, Capcom is also rolling out three other things for Resident Evil. The first of these is the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which will include the base game as well as the aforementioned DLCs.

This is scheduled for simultaneous release with Winters' Expansion and the new free multiplayer experience Resident Evil Re: Verse on Oct 28 this year.

Second in line are three surprise reveals of enhanced Resident Evil titles, including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil Biohazard, which can now be played in 4K with improved 3D audio, ray-tracing, and higher frame rates.

Last but not least, the publisher showcased a new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 4, accompanied by a couple of developer insights from Director Yasuhiro Ampo and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

Blast from the past

Moving along from Resident Evil, we now face off against dinosaurs in Exoprimal, the new IP that was announced back in March.

Much like what we got for the aforementioned RE4, Capcom showed off a bunch of new footage for the game topped off with developer insights, which discuss what players can expect to enjoy in terms of game modes.

They also mention that the game is scheduled for release sometime in 2023, but interested players can register for the PC Closed Network Test this July.

For those who need a short refresher, Exoprimal pits humans in armored Exosuits against swarms of dinosaurs. The game is primarily played in a 5v5 format called Dino Survival, where two teams compete to finish a given set of objectives first.

Specifically, some of these objectives include Dinosaur Cull, which requires teams to kill a particular species of dinosaur rampaging through the city, as well as the objective defense-style VTOL Defense and Payload-esque Data Key Security.

Other odds, ends, and wyverns

To top their showcase off, Capcom also released new trailers for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and fighting game titles like Street Fighter 6 and the Capcom Fighting Collection.

However, since what we got for the latter is mostly information that we've already seen, we'll be focusing more on Sunbreak here.

Represented by MH Series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Capcom's showcase for Sunbreak features a revitalization of the Jungle area from the second generation of Monster Hunter games, as well as the return of Espinas the Thorn Wyvern from Monster Hunter Frontier and Gore Magala from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

Additionally, Lucent Nargacuga the Moon Swift Wyvern is also slated to return with the Forlorn Arena this Aug.

As for availability, Sunbreak is already up for pre-order in digital format, and doing so will snag you an exclusive Palico and Palamute layered armor set.

For those who aren't sure about the investment yet, you could also opt to try out the free demo first - it was released on June 14 at around 7pm PDT (10am Singapore time).

Now as much as we'd like to embed the full Capcom showcase below for your convenience, it's age-restricted and thus only available on YouTube. And if you happened to miss it, there's also lots of new stuff coming from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday.

