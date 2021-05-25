Car sharing provider Car Club is making use of AI technology to gamify driving

Car Club, Singapore's first car sharing provider, has partnered with Greater Than, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based insurance software, and insurance firm MSIG's Global Digital Hub to bring its members the very first risk insight, app-based solution for the car sharing platform. It also incorporates the power of gamification to make driving more engaging and rewarding.



From now on, whenever a booking is made via the Car Club app, Greater Than's proprietary AI software will take over to analyse this information in real time and create an individualised driving profile.

After a drive, the profile will be compared to over one billion unique driving profiles. A score will be generated to rate driving safety based on predetermined parameters.

With this technology, users will receive practical information based on their driving performance. This in turn motivates them to drive better and safer, and redeem exclusive rewards on the app.



These exciting features will be made available in the latest version of Car Club's mobile app.



Non-members can download, register and sign up to enjoy the same features with a special $20 discount for their first reservation. This offer will be valid from now till June 30, 2021.